Content Marketing Summit Asia to host 10th edition in Singapore, to launch Content Moguls 50 Awards in APAC

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest 'not-for-profit' content marketing conference across APAC driven by the marketing community is all set for its 10th edition be held on August 28, 2019 in Singapore.

APAC's largest content marketing recognition platform Content Moguls 50 will also be launched at this edition of the conference in Singapore where global jury of marketing leaders from across the world, will find 50 best content practitioners from across the region.

The main objective of CMS Asia is to bring together some of the greatest minds, savvy brands, renowned publishers, innovative technology enablers and leading practitioners across Asia on one platform to explore the exciting world of content marketing. The confirmed C-Suite leaders who will be sharing their experience as speakers at CMS Asia 2019 include names from IBM, Fonterra, GSK, Zalora, Lenovo, SAP, Diageo, Abbott, Expedia, Kimberly Clark, HP, Microsoft, EDB, Aon and JLL among others.

CMS Asia is also bringing an industry-first Live Content Marketing solutions pitch to this year's event where over 20 agencies are expected to pitch for a real client brief.

Speaking about the event, RP Singh, Chief Curator - CMS Asia, "It is our constant endeavour to beat our own benchmarks with every edition. New experiments, Innovative initiatives for the industry, Format Improvisation are some things attendees have started expecting from CMS Asia. Our Industry-first Live Content Marketing Pitch at this ASEAN edition is a step in that direction"

The previous editions of the event in Singapore, Sydney, New Delhi & Mumbai witnessed around 4,000 delegates, majority of them are marketing heads and leaders of global brands from across various industries. The Wall Street Journal is Media Partner for this edition.

SOURCE Content Marketing Summit Asia