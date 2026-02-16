Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’626 0.7%  SPI 18’763 0.5%  Dow 49’501 0.1%  DAX 24’915 0.3%  Euro 0.9122 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’985 -0.4%  Gold 5’043 2.5%  Bitcoin 52’928 3.9%  Dollar 0.7677 -0.2%  Öl 67.7 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Wie WhatsApp-Nutzer verhindern können, dass andere private Nachrichten mitlesen
Facebook-Konzern Meta erwägt Gesichtserkennung in seinen Brillen
Nestlé-Aktie im Fokus: Schweizer Behörde kritisiert Reaktion auf verunreinigte Säuglingsmilch
Aktien von Euronext und Deutsche Börse im Fokus: Boujnah bringt Zusammenarbeit ins Spiel
RENK-Aktie rückt in den Fokus: Ausbau des US-Geschäfts durch Investitionen in Michigan
Suche...

Contact Energy LtdShs Aktie 741128 / NZCENE0001S6

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

16.02.2026 06:16:19

Contact Energy H1 Profit Climbs, Plans NZ$525 Mln Equity Raise; Offers To Buyout King Country Energy

Contact Energy LtdShs
5.00 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Contact Energy Ltd. (COENF, CEN.AX) reported Monday higher profit in the first half of fiscal 2026.

Further, the New Zealand-based energy generator announced NZ$525 million equity raise to advance the execution and potential upsizing of renewable energy projects which would accelerate the Contact31+ strategy.

Separately, Contact announced it has made an offer to take full ownership of King Country Energy by purchasing the remaining 25% stake from King Country Trust for around NZ$47 million.

Contact, through its subsidiary, King Country Energy Holdings, currently holds around 75% of the shares in King Country Energy and operates and maintains King Country Energy's five hydropower stations.

In the first half, net profit climbed 44 percent to NZ$205 million from last year's NZ$142 million. Profit per share grew 17 percent to 20.9 cents from 17.9 cents a year ago.

Operating earnings or EBITDAF increased 24 percent to NZ$500 million from NZ$404 million last year.

The latest period included the acquisition of Manawa Energy from July 11, 2025, which contributed to the uplift in earnings. The results also include NZ$22 million of Manawa transaction and integration costs.

Excluding these costs, EBITDAF was NZ$522 million, up 26% year-over-year.

The company said the improved operating result was driven by a significant lift in renewable generation, with output 97% renewable in the first half.

Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 16 cents per share, in line with last year. The interim dividend will be paid on March 25 to all shareholders on the register as on February 19.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Contact Chair Rob McDonald said the firm expects to be rapidly demonstrating the execution of key elements of its Contact31+ strategy, launched in November 2025.

The company confirmed investment to build a new 200MW battery, Glenbrook battery 2.0. The total estimated project cost is NZ$235 million.

The Contact board has also confirmed a final investment decision on the Glorit solar farm, subject to funding arrangements. Contact's 50/50 joint venture with Lightsource bp is expected to build, own and operate the Glorit solar farm, at a total estimated construction cost of NZ$305 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten zu Contact Energy LtdShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Contact Energy LtdShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

2 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz & Siemens Energy mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Sandoz
NEU✅ Siemens Energy
weiter im Fokus: Howmet Aerospace

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Dollarama
❌ JP Morgan Chase

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

2 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz & Siemens Energy mit François Bloch inkl. Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

13.02.26 BNP Paribas: Warum Silber auf einmal sogar Gold übertrumpft
13.02.26 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Telekom im Rallymodus
13.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 5‘000-Dollar-Marke wieder unterboten
12.02.26 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
12.02.26 Europa mit Rückenwind
11.02.26 2 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz & Siemens Energy mit François Bloch inkl. Rebalancing
10.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Swiss Re, UBS, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 13’625.55 13.02.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’035.66 13.53 SETB4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com