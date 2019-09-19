CONSUS Real Estate AG: Bondholders Invited to Vote on an Amendment of the Terms and Conditions of the EUR 200,000,000 4.00% Bonds Due 2022 (ISIN DE000A2G9H97)

As announced on 12 September 2019, Consus Real Estate AG (the Company) has now formally proposed to the bondholders of the EUR 200,000,000 4.00% bonds due 2022 (ISIN DE000A2G9H97) an amendment of the terms and conditions of the bonds (revised conversion mechanism to align with standard market conversion process), to be resolved upon by the bondholders in a voting without physical meeting. The request for voting is now published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) (www.bundesanzeiger.de). The voting period starts on Thursday, 10 October 2019, at 0:00 hrs and ends on Monday, 14 October 2019, at 24:00 hrs. All relevant documents are available on the Company's website www.consus.ag under "Investors / Creditors' Meeting".

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language English Company CONSUS Real Estate AG Kurfürstendamm 188-189 10707 Berlin Germany Phone +49 (0)30 965 357 90 300 E-mail info@consus.ag Internet www.consus.ag ISIN DE000A2DA414 WKN A2DA41 Listed Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m: access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID 876317

