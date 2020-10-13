Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
13.10.2020 11:15:00

ConsumerTrack Adds New Financial Website to Roster with Launch of GOFinancialAdvice

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time of uncertainty like Covid, millions of people struggle with the ongoing trials of financial hardships. ConsumerTrack, a leading Los Angeles-based digital media and marketing company, has seen growing demand from millions of visitors to its personal finance websites, including GOBankingRates.com

Since there is so much unknown in our current world, ConsumerTrack hopes to alleviate the burdens of an uncertain financial future with the launch of GOFinancialAdvice.

Americans seek knowledge and guidance on managing their savings, investing at the optimal time, and keeping their retirement plans on track. To help answer these critical questions and guide people in the right direction, ConsumerTrack is excited to announce the launch of GOFinancialAdvice.com. This new ConsumerTrack website will help match consumers with industry-leading financial experts, based on their individual goals and needs. With many of ConsumerTrack's top financial banks and brands on board, GOFinancialAdvice will offer an impressive roster to inform each individual's unique situation with the best financial guidance.

How It Works

  • After completing a short form, users are matched with a trusted advisor.
  • GOFinancialAdvice notifies the user of the specific financial institution/brand with which they are matched.
  • The advisor will initiate a call to learn more about the user's investment goals and provide an opportunity to sign up for various financial advisory services.

GOFinancialAdvice is creating unique content and tools for consumers to educate themselves and understand their options based on their individual financial goals.

"With GOFinancialAdvice, we have an ambitious goal of helping 1,000,000 people find the right financial guidance and goals that match their needs," said Jeff Bartlett, President and Co-Founder of ConsumerTrack. Since there is so much unknown in our current world, ConsumerTrack hopes to alleviate the burdens of an uncertain financial future with the launch of GOFinancialAdvice. 

If you have any further questions, please direct all media inquiries to:

Contact:

Christine Kayayan, Media Relations
GOBankingRates.com 
ckayayan@consumertrack.com 
310-297-9233 x101

About ConsumerTrack

Founded in 2004, ConsumerTrack Inc., a privately held company, is a leader in digital content and customer acquisition for companies like Fidelity, TransUnion, Chase and hundreds of additional financial institutions. Since 2004, ConsumerTrack has steadily grown, expanding its expertise across digital media channels. The content and technology produced by ConsumerTrack engages millions of consumers each day with the goal of engaging and educating our audience to improve their finances and empowering readers to approach all the financial decisions they face with more confidence than ever before.

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, FOX Business, CNBC, Business Insider, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us at www.gobankingrates.com.

 

ConsumerTrack is a leader in digital marketing and customer acquisition. (PRNewsFoto/ConsumerTrack) (PRNewsfoto/ConsumerTrack Inc.)

GOBankingRates.com is a leading portal for personal finance news and features, offering visitors the latest information on everything from interest rates to strategies on saving money and getting out of debt. Its editors are regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including U.S. News & World Report, MSN Money, Daily Finance, Huffington Post, Business Insider and many more. It also specializes in connecting consumers with the best banks, credit unions and interest rates nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/GOBankingRates)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumertrack-adds-new-financial-website-to-roster-with-launch-of-gofinancialadvice-301150864.html

SOURCE ConsumerTrack, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 81.41
1.22 %
Givaudan 4’073.00
0.77 %
Swisscom 501.60
0.72 %
Geberit 557.00
0.69 %
ABB 24.60
0.61 %
Alcon 56.88
-0.46 %
Part Grp Hldg 869.80
-0.66 %
Zurich Insur Gr 320.00
-0.68 %
Swiss Re 70.86
-0.87 %
Swiss Life Hldg 352.80
-1.42 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:00
#BXstelltvor: Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverw. AG mit Olivier Bill | BX Swiss TV
10:00
Dividends Stagnate Even as Equities Shine
09:43
Vontobel: derimail - Noch bis morgen zeichnen: One Star BRC auf Corona-Profiteure?
09:13
SMI-Anleger noch skeptisch
06:04
Daily Markets: S&P500 – Erobert Trendkanal zurück / Credit Suisse – Durchbruch über den Widerstand?
12.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
09.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Apple
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
#BXstelltvor: Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverw. AG mit Olivier Bill | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie etwas fester: Antigentest für Corona-Massentestung lanciert
China stemmt sich gegen Yuan-Aufwertung
Nestlé-Aktie im Plus: Nestlé hält nach Ablauf der Zeichnungsfrist 84 Prozent an Aimmune Therapeutics
Ankündigung am Dienstag: Diese neuen iPhones wird Apple wohl vorstellen
Apple-Aktie dennoch fester: 5G-iPhones könnten wohl Probleme in Grossbritannien bekommen
Dufry macht weitere Angaben zur Kapitalerhöhung und zum laufenden Geschäft - Dufry-Aktie gibt nach
Wall Street schliesst deutlich im Plus -- SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Johnson & Johnson unterbricht Corona-Studie - J&J-Aktie vorbörslich unter Druck
Relief-Aktie klettert kräftig: Relief und NeuroRX veröffentlichen Wirksamkeitsdaten zur Covid-19-Behandlung
Daimler und Swiss Re arbeiten im Versicherungsgeschäft zusammen - Aktien in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Markt kann am Dienstag zulegen, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex etwas nachgibt. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich am Dienstag von ihrer freundlichen Seite.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB