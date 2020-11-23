SMI 10’476 -0.2%  SPI 12’979 -0.3%  Dow 29’533 0.9%  DAX 13’194 0.4%  Euro 1.0807 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’480 0.3%  Gold 1’838 -1.7%  Bitcoin 16’836 0.4%  Dollar 0.9108 0.0%  Öl 45.6 0.7% 

23.11.2020 15:52:00

Consumers are choosing buy now, pay later options to purchase electronics as gifts ahead of Black Friday

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the leading global payments provider and shopping service, today released new holiday data that indicates there has been strong shift in consumer trends where consumers are increasing their share of wallet spend in electronics and online marketplace in the US through the Klarna app, which allows consumers to shop from any online store. According to Wish List data from the Klarna app, US shoppers are most interested in gaming and electronics, home goods, and footwear gifts this holiday season.

"We're seeing that US consumers are prioritizing electronics purchases and flocking to online marketplaces as many face new `stay at home' orders," said David Sykes, Head of US at Klarna. "Recent Wish List data from the Klarna app echoes these trends, showing that shoppers across all age demographics are particularly interested in personal electronics, footwear and home items as we enter the holiday season."

Klarna has been analyzing share of wallet, or how its app users are dividing their spending among different shopping categories, to identify which categories they are shopping most often through the Klarna app. The company's proprietary data from the week of November 9-15 shows that customers are spending more on marketplaces. Share of wallet in the marketplace category increased (44%) when compared to an average week in the third quarter (July-September 2020). This category includes sites such as Amazon.com, Target.com, eBay.com, Walmart.com and SamsClub.com. 

In addition, Klarna's app data showed that share of wallet in the electronics category grew by 15% in the week ended November 15 compared to the previous week - the most of any category during the comparison period. This was especially pronounced among Gen Zers and Baby Boomers, who increased their share of wallet in the category by 19% and 21%, respectively, week over week.

Klarna also revealed the top wishlisted items in the US Klarna app ahead of the holiday season, collected between October 1-November 8, 2020.

Top 10 Wish Listed Gifts for Holiday 2020

  • Apple AirPod Pro
  • Nike Air Force 1
  • Nintendo Switch
  • Gramercy Kitchen Glass Food Storage Containers
  • Vans Canvas Old Skool
  • MacBook Pro
  • Apple iPhone 12
  • Apple Watch Series 5
  • Adidas Superstar Athletic Shoe
  • Food Network Acacia Wood Salad Bowl Set

    • Throughout November and December, Klarna will analyze consumer spending behavior on a weekly basis to identify notable insights around consumer behavior during the critical 2020 holiday peak season period.

    Methodology

    Klarna analyzed purchases made through Klarna's US in-app shopping feature for the week of November 9-15, 2020, versus an average baseline week during the third quarter (July-September) and versus the previous week.
     
    The top 10 wishlisted gifts for holiday 2020 were collected from US Klarna app data between October 1-November 8, 2020. The Klarna app has over 2 million monthly active app users, with over 50,000 average daily downloads. 

    About Klarna
    We make shopping smoooth. With Klarna, consumers can buy now and pay later, so they can get what they need today. Klarna's offering to consumers and retailers includes payments, social shopping and personal finances. Over 200,000 merchants, including H&M, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and AliExpress, have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is ranked number five on the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, is the most highly valued fintech in Europe with a valuation of $10.65 billion, and is one of the largest private fintechs globally. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 3,500 employees and is active in 17 countries. For more information, visit klarna.com.

    Media Relations Contacts:
    press.us@klarna.com
     
    Berns Communications Group
    Michael McMullan / Danielle Poggi
    mmcmullan@bcg-pr.com / dpoggi@bcg-pr.com

