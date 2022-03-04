ConsumerAffairs Announces Zac Bogart as Chief Marketing Officer

|
05.03.2022 00:36:00
TULSA, Okla., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsumerAffairs, an advocacy organization and online marketplace with more than 4 million monthly readers, announced today that Zac Bogart has been named Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
As ConsumerAffairs' CMO, Bogart will lead the company's marketing, advertising and growth initiatives as the company scales its performance and brand marketing operations. Zac Bogart joined ConsumerAffairs in 2020 as VP & Head of Marketing and has been instrumental in the company's meteoritic growth as the company focuses on expanding its marketplace offerings and strengthening its reputation as a trusted advisor for consumers.
"We're excited to have Bogart join our leadership team as we continue to build ConsumerAffairs as a guided marketplace that helps consumers through pivotal life events," said Zac Carman, ConsumerAffairs CEO. "He has a proven track record of digital innovation that will help us execute on our growth plans."
Bogart brings years of leadership experience building internal marketing teams. He most recently served as Senior Director of Digital at Sweetwater.com, a $1.5B music e-commerce retailer, where he led performance and brand marketing. He was previously a marketing leader in several mid-stage startups, where he drove significant growth in paid media, SEO, data strategy, and lifecycle marketing.
"I am excited to expand the scope of my role to continue to accelerate ConsumerAffairs' massive growth," Bogart said. "I look forward to working with Zac Carman and the rest of the management team to create real value for our customers as they navigate life's big purchases."
About ConsumerAffairs
ConsumerAffairs is a "managed marketplace" for life's hardest purchases. Our mission is to help consumers make smart buying decisions in a moment of need. Every month, millions of consumers turn to ConsumerAffairs for help with their considered (often emotional), need-based purchases, and we connect hundreds of thousands of them directly to brands. These brands use our SaaS tools to manage their reviews and presence on ConsumerAffairs, communicate with consumers and generate revenue.
Contact: Jamie Ostroe | 918-812-7479
Email: jostroe@consumeraffairs.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumeraffairs-announces-zac-bogart-as-chief-marketing-officer-301496153.html
SOURCE ConsumerAffairs
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Ukraine Krieg: Auswirkungen der Sanktionen | BX Swiss TV
Der Markt ist weiterhin dominiert von den Nachrichten rund um den Krieg in der Ukraine. Dabei spielen die gegen Russland verhängten Sanktionen eine grosse Rolle.
Was sind die Wirkungen der Sanktionen gegen Russland? Die russische Zentralbank versucht währenddessen mit der Erhöhung des Leitzinses auf mittlerweile 20% den Kurs des Rubel zu stabilisieren, um dessen Entwertung entgegenzuwirken.
Ebenfalls ein viel diskutiertes Thema diese Woche war der Ausschluss der russischen Banken aus dem SWIFT Zahlungssystem. Wie sich die Massnahmen auf den Schweizer Markt ausgewirkt haben, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside Trading & Investment
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorgen um Ukraine-Krieg: US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX fällt letztlich ins Bodenlose -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verloren zum Wochenschluss massiv. Anleger an der Wall Street zeigen sich am Freitag zögerlich. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben am Freitag ab.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}