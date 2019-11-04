+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
04.11.2019 11:57:00

Consumer World Awards Names PatientPop Company of the Year

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPop, the healthcare leader in practice growth technology, has been named Company of the Year by Consumer World Awards, a program honoring excellence in new products and services.

(PRNewsfoto/PatientPop)

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated, and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners.

Founded in 2014 by Luke Kervin and Travis Schneider, PatientPop has the industry's leading all-in-one technology solution proven to help physicians thrive in the digital age. With PatientPop, providers can promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life. Thousands of U.S. physicians across a wide range of specialties trust PatientPop to help manage their practice growth and deliver measurable results.

PatientPop takes a holistic approach to improve every digital touchpoint along the patient journey, freeing up healthcare providers to focus their attention on delivering quality care to patients.

"We are thrilled to be named the Company of the Year winner by Consumer World Awards," said PatientPop Co-founder and Co-CEO Luke Kervin. "It is always exciting to receive positive recognition by a premier awards program, and it validates our vision to bring continuous innovation to healthcare practice growth."

PatientPop was recently named to Entrepreneur magazine's annual list of the best entrepreneurial companies in America, ranking third. PatientPop was also ranked number 125 on the Inc. 500, awarded Best Tech Culture by Tech in Motion, named to the Top 25 Healthcare Solutions by CIO Applications, listed as one of the 50 of the Fastest Growing Companies by The Silicon Review, included as a Top Digital Tech Company two years in a row by Built In Los Angeles, certified as one of the Best Places to Work (2017, 2018, and 2019) by Great Places to Work, and ranked in the top 10 of Healthcare Tech Outlook's 2018 Healthcare Communication Solution Providers.

About PatientPop

PatientPop is the leader in practice growth with the only all-in-one solution that empowers healthcare providers to improve every digital touchpoint of the patient journey. As experts in the healthcare technology space, PatientPop makes it easy for providers to promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life.

With a commitment to continuous innovation, PatientPop helps practices attract more patients, manage their online reputation, modernize the patient experience, automate their front office, and integrate with the most widely used EMRs for a holistic approach to practice growth. For more information, visit patientpop.com.

About the Consumer World Awards

SVUS Awards organized by Silicon Valley Communications are conferred in 10 annual award programs: CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards, Network Products Guide's IT World Awards Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. Learn more about The Consumer World Awards at www.consumerworldawards.com.

Contact

Tribe Builder Media

Danielle Sabrina

929-367-8993

press@tribebuildermedia.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-world-awards-names-patientpop-company-of-the-year-300948037.html

SOURCE PatientPop

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
Fresenius SE – Abwärtstrend gebrochen
10:25
Vontobel: derimail - Nestlé, Novartis, Roche mit Chance auf Renditeverdopplung
09:31
Rekordfahrt beim SMI dürfte sich heute fortsetzen
07:25
Daily Markets: SMI – Das Ziel rückt näher / Facebook – Grosse Sprünge nach dem Quartalsbericht
30.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, Best Buy Co Inc
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Reuters-Gold-Studie: Hier könnte der Goldpreis bald stehen
Riesige Blase: Experte macht geldpolitische Stimuli als Grund aus
Freundliche Stimmung am Markt: SMI mit Gewinnen -- DAX über 13'000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen fester
Tesla verbucht Gewinne - doch wie lange noch?
Bitcoin mit Rekordanstieg: China als Kurstreiber?
Neben WeWork-Pleite: Diese Unternehmen kämpfen ebenfalls mit Schwierigkeiten
Shell-Aktie verliert kräftig: Shell trotz niedrigerer Preise mit mehr Gewinn als erwartet
Wieso der Eurokurs zum Franken sinkt
KW 44: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Freundliche Stimmung am Markt: SMI mit Gewinnen -- DAX über 13'000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt prägen am Montag grüne Vorzeichen das Bild. Der DAX erobert die 13'000-Punkte-Marke zurück. Mit Gewinnen präsentieren sich die größten Börsen in Asien zum Wochenstart.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB