Consumer Product Events Offers Up Products for Holiday Gift Guide Consideration; Everything from Luxury Ceramics, Globally Sourced Beverages, Customized Sweets, Hilarious Book Got the Perpetually ...

|
20.08.2021 14:13:00
MALIBU, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays around the corner, Consumer Product Events, the premier matchmaker for products and press, presents their favorite products for short-lead holiday gift guides, roundups and product reviews. Our recommendations for 2021 include:
Bedol International Group Inc. - Featuring an alarm function, this truly eco-friendly, battery-free clock is powered by water.
Cure Duo - Cure Aqua Gel is Japan's top-selling gentle exfoliator made with 91% activated hydrogen water and other natural ingredients.
I'm Not Single I Have a Dog: Dating Tales From The Bark Side - Celebrating the human/canine bond, a new book from McFarland is the perfect book for singles and the 63.4 million Americans who love their dogs.
Sallyrose - Sallyrose is a jewelry and accessory manufacturer and distributor of beloved and officially licensed brands including Disney, Marvel,
Kind of Wild - Globally sourced, organic and vegan certified direct-to-consumer wine brand in the USA.
KC Cubs - Educational rugs that teach kids everything from their ABCs, seasons, months, and animals.
Lady Fortune Cookies - Customized confections from personalized message fortune cookies, to laser-printed desserts, icon iced macaroons and chocolate covered Oreos.
My Stogo - STOGO gloves are touchtone friendly for smartphone-use, and are great for the environment as they are made from GRS-certified recycled polyester.
Oli & Tess - Designer Polly Wheatley presents her heirloom fine jewelry– handmade feminine necklaces, rings and bracelets.
Pang Wangle - Moisture-wicking, odorless, and breathable insect shields made in the USA.
Regal Games - Rummy like never before! Regal Games introduces Scorzo. Draw cards, discard, and try to build your best hand. This game is great for families and allows two to six players ages 8+.
Style Union Home - Luxury home ceramic brand by the co-creator of True Religion jeans, Kym Gold featuring gritty and glazeless decor pieces custom-made in downtown Los Angeles atelier by local potters.
Media Contact
Alyson Dutch, 317105@email4pr.com
310.317.1543
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-product-events-offers-up-products-for-holiday-gift-guide-consideration-everything-from-luxury-ceramics-globally-sourced-beverages-customized-sweets-hilarious-book-got-the-perpetually-singles-fine--fashion-jewelry-e-301359665.html
SOURCE Consumer Product Events
Seit Ende Februar 2021 sind Strukturierte Produkte von Leonteq an der BX Swiss handelbar. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ. Was Leonteq ausmacht, welches Angebot an digital handelbaren Anlagenprodukten Leonteq anbietet und welche Themen im Moment besonders rege nachgefragt werden, dazu gibt Manuel Dürr einen Einblick.
Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss stellt Manuel Dürr weiter die neuen Produkte auf Kryptowährungen vor; insbesondere die weltweit ersten kotierten Produkte auf die Kryptowährung Chainlink.
Inside
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI gibt ab -- DAX leichter -- Asiatische Märkte gehen schwächer ins Wochenende
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich am Freitag abwärts. Auch der deutsche Leitindex tendiert auf rotem Terrain. Vor dem Wochenende ging es an den asiatischen Börsen abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}