Consumer Product Events Offers Up Products for Holiday Gift Guide Consideration; Everything from Luxury Ceramics, Globally Sourced Beverages, Customized Sweets, Hilarious Book Got the Perpetually ...

MALIBU, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays around the corner, Consumer Product Events, the premier matchmaker for products and press, presents their favorite products for short-lead holiday gift guides, roundups and product reviews. Our recommendations for 2021 include:

Bedol International Group Inc. - Featuring an alarm function, this truly eco-friendly, battery-free clock is powered by water.

Cure Duo - Cure Aqua Gel is Japan's top-selling gentle exfoliator made with 91% activated hydrogen water and other natural ingredients.

I'm Not Single I Have a Dog: Dating Tales From The Bark Side - Celebrating the human/canine bond, a new book from McFarland is the perfect book for singles and the 63.4 million Americans who love their dogs.

Sallyrose - Sallyrose is a jewelry and accessory manufacturer and distributor of beloved and officially licensed brands including Disney, Marvel,

Kind of Wild - Globally sourced, organic and vegan certified direct-to-consumer wine brand in the USA.

KC Cubs - Educational rugs that teach kids everything from their ABCs, seasons, months, and animals.

Lady Fortune Cookies - Customized confections from personalized message fortune cookies, to laser-printed desserts, icon iced macaroons and chocolate covered Oreos.

My Stogo - STOGO gloves are touchtone friendly for smartphone-use, and are great for the environment as they are made from GRS-certified recycled polyester.

Oli & Tess - Designer Polly Wheatley presents her heirloom fine jewelry– handmade feminine necklaces, rings and bracelets.

Pang Wangle - Moisture-wicking, odorless, and breathable insect shields made in the USA.

Regal Games - Rummy like never before! Regal Games introduces Scorzo. Draw cards, discard, and try to build your best hand. This game is great for families and allows two to six players ages 8+.

Style Union Home - Luxury home ceramic brand by the co-creator of True Religion jeans, Kym Gold featuring gritty and glazeless decor pieces custom-made in downtown Los Angeles atelier by local potters.

