|
11.03.2026 03:21:35
Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. Q4 Sales Increase
(RTTNews) - Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) announced a profit for fourth quarter of $4.98 million
The company's bottom line came in at $4.98 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $5.15 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $109.41 million from $105.30 million last year.
Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $4.98 Mln. vs. $5.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $109.41 Mln vs. $105.30 Mln last year.