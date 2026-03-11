Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’065 0.5%  SPI 18’122 0.9%  Dow 47’707 -0.1%  DAX 23’969 2.4%  Euro 0.9037 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’837 2.7%  Gold 5’188 0.9%  Bitcoin 54’271 1.9%  Dollar 0.7788 0.2%  Öl 87.8 -2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Vatikanbank legt eigene Aktienindizes auf: Neue Benchmarks nach katholischen Werten
Iran-Konflikt: Drei Sektoren, die Anleger jetzt im Blick haben sollten
Aktien von Straumann, Sonova & Co: Die innovativsten Unternehmen der Schweiz
So profitabel ist Bitcoin-Mining - das sagt ein Analyst zum Umsatzeinbruch beim Bitcoin-Schürfen
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Das sagt Elon Musk zu BYDs Absatzeinbruch
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Consumer Portfolio Services Aktie 920818 / US2105021008

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

11.03.2026 03:21:35

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

Consumer Portfolio Services
7.93 USD -4.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) announced a profit for fourth quarter of $4.98 million

The company's bottom line came in at $4.98 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $5.15 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $109.41 million from $105.30 million last year.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.98 Mln. vs. $5.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $109.41 Mln vs. $105.30 Mln last year.

Nachrichten zu Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten