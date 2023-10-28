Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'327 -0.4%  SPI 13'508 -0.4%  Dow 32'418 -1.1%  DAX 14'687 -0.3%  Euro 0.9527 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'014 -0.9%  Gold 2'007 1.1%  Bitcoin 30'533 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9022 0.0%  Öl 90.4 2.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526UBS24476758Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Tesla11448018Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Logitech2575132Birkenstock129711946ABB1222171
Top News
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
iPhone-Akku dauernd leer? Diese Tipps helfen
KI als Stromfresser - So viel brauchen ChatGPT und NVIDIA an Strom
Nach Milliardenverlust: Goldman Sachs-Insider schiesst gegen Sparkonten-Partnerschaft mit Apple
Industrieaktien im Blick: Für diese Titel hebt Wells Fargo den Daumen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
29.10.2023 00:47:00

Consumer News Outlet Resell Calendar Predicts Initial Aftermarket Price of $200,000 for Tesla Cybertruck

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesla is set to begin delivering the highly anticipated Cybertruck on November 30th of this year—but that doesn't mean most people will be able to buy one at MSRP. Consumer news outlet Resell Calendar predicts initial aftermarket pricing for the Cybertruck will fall near the $200,000 mark.

Resell Calendar Logo

Consumer news outlet Resell Calendar predicts initial aftermarket pricing for the Cybertruck will be $200,000.

As far as pure numbers are concerned, the Tesla Cybertruck is the #1 most anticipated car in automotive history, with a whopping 2 million (and counting) customer reservations placed. Deliveries are slated to begin on November 30th. However, the car's initial rollout will be slow, especially in relation to demand.

Resell Calendar predicts that early Cybertruck deliveries (independent of trim level) will resell on the aftermarket for at or around $200,000. This rough market price should hold for the rest of 2023, into early 2024. Prices will naturally drop as more vehicles are delivered. However, there is still expected to be a sizable aftermarket premium for some time.

"It is unlikely we will see any Cybertrucks reselling for under $100k throughout most of 2024."

While these numbers may seem extraordinarily high, aftermarket premiums in the car market are nothing new. Resell Calendar previously covered the comparable Hummer EV, which was selling for 2-3 times its MSRP for over a year after release.

For more insights, visit the full analysis on Resell Calendar: Early Cybertruck Deliveries Could be Worth $200,000.

News - resellcalendar.com
Twitter/X - twitter.com/resellnews
Instagram - instagram.com/resellcalendar

About Resell Calendar

Resell Calendar is the #1 news source for resellers. Founded in 2018, the brand operates a consumer news site, 1,500-member private online community, and a network of social media profiles boasting millions of impressions per month. Resell Calendar is a proven industry expert in all things related to consumer aftermarket pricing.

Press inquiries can be directed to contact@resellcalendar.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-news-outlet-resell-calendar-predicts-initial-aftermarket-price-of-200-000-for-tesla-cybertruck-301970762.html

SOURCE Resell Calendar

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Albert Warnecke – Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren?
Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? Wie steht Albert Warnecke zur „neuen“ Assetklasse und wie kombiniert er diese mit herkömmlichen Investments wie beispielweise ETFs.
Diese Fragen beantwortet der Finanzinfluencer Albert Warnecke, alias Finanzwesir im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

27.10.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf HelloFresh
27.10.23 Bitcoin fällt auf 34.000 Dollar - Anleger im Bitcoin-ETF-Faktencheck
27.10.23 Anleger weiter zurückhaltend
27.10.23 Hunger auf mehr
27.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 2‘000er-Marke im Blick
26.10.23 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Comet Holding AG
26.10.23 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank haussiert nach Zahlen
26.10.23 Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV
23.10.23 26.Oktober 2023 bei Splint Invest: McLaren MP4/12c - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 3 Jahre: 9%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'750.00 19.38
Short 11'000.00 13.23
Short 11'331.70 8.96 9XSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'326.66 27.10.2023 17:30:00
Long 9'945.64 19.81 BCSSMU
Long 9'658.83 13.83 SMIFBU
Long 9'274.00 8.73 ASSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie, Nestlé-Aktie & Co.: Zu diesen Titeln rät BLKB-Anlagechefin Fabienne Hockenjos-Erni
Santhera-Aktie dennoch tief im Minus: Santhera erzielt mit US-Zulassung für Vamorolon Durchbruch
Roche-Aktie gefragt: Weitere US-Zulassung für Augenmittel Vabysmo erhalten
Nach Milliardenverlust: Goldman Sachs-Insider schiesst gegen Sparkonten-Partnerschaft mit Apple
Industrieaktien im Blick: Für diese Titel hebt Wells Fargo den Daumen
Kryptoanleger aufgepasst: So steht es um die Sicherheit von Krypto-Börsen
Novartis-Aktie: Novartis geht gerichtlich gegen Takeda vor
KW 43: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Nachmittag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit