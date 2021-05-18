SMI 11’142 0.1%  SPI 14’339 0.3%  Dow 34’268 -0.2%  DAX 15’387 -0.1%  Euro 1.0965 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’005 0.0%  Gold 1’869 0.2%  Bitcoin 39’097 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8972 -0.6%  Öl 68.6 -1.5% 

18.05.2021 19:46:00

Consumer Finance Expert Vincent Urbancic Joins BRG's Financial Institution Advisory Team

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Vincent Urbancic has joined the firm as a managing director in its Financial Institution Advisory practice. Urbancic's twenty years of experience further expands the team's footprint within the financial services space.

"I'm excited to join BRG's mix of experts and tap into the firm's network of industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals within a wide range of markets," said Urbancic.

Urbancic's experience spans risk, compliance and analytics for products such as mortgage, auto, credit card, student lending and commercial lending and has included implementing programs and leading teams of senior managers, managers and consultants serving both bank and nonbank entities. He has experience managing, developing and motivating domestic and offshore teams and models projects to meet the specific needs of the client and engagement. He has served as the independent consultant for enforcement actions, authoring reports to both the Department of Justice and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as to the adequacy and effectiveness of remediation activities. In addition, he has led dozens of evaluations on topics such as compliance management systems (CMS); fair and responsible banking; governance, risk management and compliance (GRC); process improvement/optimization; business process outsourcing/target operating model; and exam readiness assessments.

Before joining BRG, Urbancic spent over nine years with a global management consulting firm in its banking, insurance and capital markets group, with a focus on consumer and commercial lending activities. He also worked for a global consulting firm in its financial services practice and Fannie Mae in the Single-Family Credit Finance group.

Urbancic is an active volunteer with the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute and has served in multiple roles throughout the last eight years, working with global leaders to help build and grow the CFA brand. He has an MBA from the Johns Hopkins University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-finance-expert-vincent-urbancic-joins-brgs-financial-institution-advisory-team-301294152.html

SOURCE Berkeley Research Group, LLC

﻿

