18.09.2019 19:31:00

Consumer Data Insights Executive Suzy Silliman Joins NRS

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Solutions (NRS), operator of a leading point-of-sale networks for independent retailers and pioneers of data insights in the independent retail space, today announced the appointment of Suzy Silliman as NRS' Senior Vice President of Data Strategy and Sales. 

IDT Corporation: www.idt.net (PRNewsfoto/IDT Corporation)

"We are delighted to welcome Suzy Silliman to NRS.  Her deep industry expertise and proven leadership capabilities complement our position as a leading provider of data and analytics from independent retailers," said Eli Korn, COO of NRS.  "At NRS, Suzy will focus on customer awareness while developing and diversifying dataset-derived revenues from our nationwide point-of-sale (POS) platform.  Our platform is comprised of over 8,000 terminals operated by independently-owned urban outlets frequented by diverse, multicultural shopper bases."

Ms. Silliman is a highly regarded, 30-year veteran of demand data and analytics within the consumer packaged goods industry.  She joins NRS after holding senior leadership positions for over two decades at Management Science Associates, Inc (MSA). Most recently, she served as Managing Director and Senior Vice President of its largest division, Information Management Solutions (IMS) where she oversaw strategy through execution of their Consumer Goods demand-chain portfolio and managed a team of over 200 people.

Elie Y. Katz, CEO of NRS, commented, "We are very pleased that Suzy Silliman has joined the NRS team.  Suzy understands the depth and quality of the NRS datasets, and will work to ensure that we maximize its value by deriving and delivering actionable insights to support the trading partners throughout multi-cultural retail markets."

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

NRS operates a point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform for independent retailers and bodega owners nationwide. The platform provides a robust portfolio of tools to help these retailers compete more effectively, including inventory tracking, store statistics, user management, integration with Boss Revolution® communication and payment services, and integration with the BR Club loyalty program. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers are able to leverage the NRS platform to provision promotions, coupons and special offers to independent retailers and their predominantly urban customer bases nationwide. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-data-insights-executive-suzy-silliman-joins-nrs-300920997.html

SOURCE National Retail Solutions

