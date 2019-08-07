Consulting Solutions Ranked as One of the Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions, one of North America's fastest growing technology and workforce solutions companies, announced today that it has been ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States in its 2019 annual report. Ranked by revenue, Consulting Solutions was listed among the top staffing firms that generated at least $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue for 2018.

"Being recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the largest staffing firms in the United States is a testament to the hard work and determination of our employees, consultants and staff," said Michael Werblun, CEO for Consulting Solutions.

"The Consulting Solutions family of companies is focused on forging long-term relationships with deeply experienced consultants and building high-performance, service-oriented teams that produce tangible results," added Werblun. "Achieving the level of growth to be included in this distinguished roster of companies affirms our work as we continue to strive to be one of the best technical staffing and strategic workforce solutions providers in North America."

Merging under the Consulting Solutions parent brand, CSI, JDC Group, and Meridian Technologies, united to offer one of the most comprehensive technical recruiting and consulting practice offerings available in the market today. These organizations represent the Consulting Solutions family of companies, helping some of the world's most noted brands achieve world-class performance in driving strategic technology and transformation initiatives.

"This year's report is the most comprehensive bottom-up analysis of the industry's competitive landscape and market share," said Barry Asin, President of SIA. "The 157 companies in this year's report generated a combined revenue of $90.2 billion and had an estimated 61% of the market."

"As the US economy enters into a record eleventh year of expansion, our report highlights the breadth and depth of staffing companies currently operating in the US marketplace," said Timothy Landhuis, Director of Research, North America at SIA. "Capitalizing on the need for staffing services across all sectors of the economy, we continue to see a multitude of industrial and professional staffing firms sustain impressive revenue levels and achieve further growth."

ABOUT CONSULTING SOLUTIONS

Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a rapidly growing, nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Our network of technology staffing, recruiting and strategic consulting companies has people, processes, and tools to provide organizations with strategic guidance on business-critical initiatives and deliver end-to-end solutions.

ABOUT STAFFING INDUSTRY ANALYSTS

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk.

