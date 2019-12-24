Consult PR ends a remarkable 2019 with acquisition of HR Infocare

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Consult PR has, over the years, threaded successfully along a path of growth and expansion that's built on the foundation of professional service of the highest standard and cemented by excellent customer satisfaction and retention. This growth trajectory was catapulted to new heights earlier this month when, on December 2, 2019 Consult PR sealed the deal to officially acquire HR Infocare Limited. HR Infocare operated primarily in India and serviced the software, web and phone app development needs of their North American clientele. Both Consult PR's President Paul Ramkissoon and HR Infocare's owner Priyank Patel would tell you this acquisition was not only a match made in heaven, but also one that's been in the works for the past decade!

The opportunity for Paul to acquire the company, it clients and its top personnel, came about in large part thanks to Priyank's decision to migrate to Canada. Their decades-long business relationship of collaboration on projects made the decision a no-brainer. The acquisition of HR Infocare was built off of a great respect for each other and each other's firms. Paul views Priyank as an outstanding and talented individual. In fact, he has a great appreciation and admiration for his skills as a leader and his ability to acquire and develop technology talent.

"It is very difficult to hire quality people and even harder to find a quality leader that can step in from the outside and make an immediate impact...and he checks all those boxes. Not just because he has been a leader for an extended period of time with knowledge and experience as a developer but also because he has worked with Consult PR before. He knows our team and they've had a wonderful relationship over the years. His presence and being able to groove in will be quicker and impactful because of this familiarity." - Paul Ramkissoon, President of Consult PR.

Priyank is looking forward to his new role as Vice President of Project Logistics. As a businessman who ran a successful company, Priyank has a lot more to offer than his title suggests. Priyank believes there are several factors that make CPR different and better than other technology firms. The main difference is that CPR also offers a comprehensive line of digital marketing services, which is unusual to find under the same roof as web, cloud and phone app development. In fact, it is a formula that has worked to great effect.

"One thing I love about Consult PR is its ability to service its clients with practically all things digital marketing and website related. Not only are they a 'one stop shop' which makes it convenient for their clients, but their delivery is timely and high quality." - Priyank Patel, former principal of HR InfoCare and now Consult PR's Vice President of Logistics

Meanwhile, most of the talented personnel from HR Infocare have already been integrated into Consult PR in key roles. These professionals represent even more capacity and capability for Consult PR. Consult PR has retained HR Infocare's key team members who were the primary persons servicing their accounts. The level of familiarity with the clients should help to make the transition to the CPR client family seamless. Consult PR's best practices are expected to be appreciated by the clients that are being on-boarded. Especially our extra layers of management level oversight, multiple levels of quality assurance and the effort we put into ensuring nothing less than great communication at all times.

"For a smooth transition, our main goal is to make sure we service his accounts effectively and integrate him and his people into our organization seamlessly. That's the goal for now and the first quarter of 2020. While we have also acquired additional clients, the acquisition of talent in the form of Priyank and his top people is really a huge coup. This dramatically scales up our capabilities in terms of web, software and phone app development. The influx of senior level talent being added to our organization cannot be overstated enough." - Paul Ramkissoon, President of Consult PR.

Priyank Patel has been an expert computer science engineer and successful business man for the majority of the past 14 years. In his early years, beginning as an employee at a software company, he did web development and web applications. He decided to branch off and started his own company, HR Infocare, that he has been successfully running over the past 10 years. With some 14 plus years experience in the web technology industry, he has worked on many projects including e-commerce, CMS, DMS and different kinds of customer web applications. He also has experience in Coldfusion, PHP and enjoys learning about new programs.

Priyank thrived on training and managing his team to produce the best team members possible. He lauded his outstanding team for the growth and success of HR Infocare over the years. Delivering quality and unique projects on time to his clients is something that he remains extremely proud of. Priyank and his team were also very adept at being able to work with and advise clients about the best development solutions for them and how to best make their projects successful.

Priyank is elated to now be a part of the Consult PR team and views it as further strengthening his relationship with Paul Ramkissoon, David Blotnick and of course, the rest of the CPR family. He looks forward to bringing his years of experience, leadership skills and creativity to the table for the benefit of CPR and it's clients.

Consult PR's CEO, David Blotnick, is also very excited about the acquisition and looks forward to a successful and long-term relationship with Priyank and HR Infocare.

"I have been aware of the relationship with Priyank and Consult PR over the years. After becoming a partner in the Consult PR firm about 5 years ago, I had the pleasure of meeting Priyank in person on one of my trips to India. This was an individual I felt we could build a future with and I am happy to see that we've been able to bring that potential to the forefront. We look forward to a successful and long term relationship." - David Blotnick, CEO of Consult PR

SOURCE Consult PR