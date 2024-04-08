Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Voltalia Aktie [Valor: 24791934 / ISIN: FR0011995588]
08.04.2024 18:50:00

Construction of the Paddock solar project in the United Kingdom

Voltalia
7.45 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Construction of the Paddock solar project in the United Kingdom

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, launches construction of a 49.9-megawatt photovoltaic power plant in the South East of the country

The project will cover the annual electricity consumption of over 14,385 average UK family homes and avoid the emission of more than 35,681 tonnes of CO2 per year.

The electricity will be sold under long-term sales contracts to companies (Corporate PPA) that will consume the electricity produced. The plant will begin production in the second half of 2025.

"Voltalia has a portfolio of seven solar and storage facilities in operation or under construction in the UK with a total capacity of 260 megawatts. Our pipeline of future projects will fuel growth in the country, as well as service activities for third-party customers", says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Turnover Q1 2024, on April 24, 2024 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of 2.9 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 16.6 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has more than 1,850 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 		Seitosei Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Julia
Email: jjulia@actifin.fr T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

Attachment


