Construction of Qingdao International Cruise Terminal and Related Investment Promotion Launched

QINGDAO, China, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ceremony for the Launch of Construction of Qingdao International Cruise Terminal and Global Investment Promotion was held at the startup zone of Qingdao International Cruise Terminal on March 28. Wang Qingxian, member of the Standing Committee of CPC Shandong Committee and Secretary of CPC Qingdao Committee, addressed the event and announced the start of construction on Qingdao International Cruise Terminal and launch of global promotion to attract investment. Qingdao Mayor Meng Fanli presided over the ceremony, and Huo Gaoyuan, Secretary of CPC Committee and chairman at Shandong Port Group, spoke at the event.

At the event, the People's Government of Qingdao signed a cooperation agreement with Shandong Port Group for a RMB10 billion project, and inked contracts with a number of partners for 14 industrial projects with a total investment of RMB31.35 billion.

The government of Qingdao's Shibei District is pushing on a project to develop into the core area of the International Shipping Trade and Financial Service Innovation Center that Qingdao is building. The 14 projects mentioned above, respectively focusing on water transportation, trade, financial services, cultural tourism and other fields, are expected to help form an integrated industrial ecosystem consisting of not only trade but also logistics and financial services.

The projects include: Shanghai Maritime University (Qingdao) Graduate School's Qingdao Free Trade Zone Supply Chain Research Institute, Smart Vessels Research Center and Element Fire North Headquarters, which are designed to develop strategies for shipping trade and solutions for smart vessels and ports; Ronghui Finance's Special Fund for Shipping and Ocean Industries; Shandong Express Capital Management Project; Qinggang Commercial Factoring Headquarters; project of Qingdao International Investment Co Ltd; project of BAIC Group Finance Co Ltd; Ronghui Finance's Special Fund for Fintech Development; seven new finance projects of "No.1 Grain Depot" New Finance Industrial Park; a new trade project of Shandong Arpa Network Co Ltd.

It is worth mentioning that the "No.1 Grain Depot" New Finance Industrial Park, with a total investment of RMB3.5 billion from Beijing-based INNOANGEL SPACE, is expected to introduce about 20 fintech enterprises in incubation, early development and growth stages after it comes into operation later this year. So far, over 50 domestic and overseas financial institutions, think tanks and professional organizations have shown intention to settle down in it. In the future, the prosperity of emerging industries will help reinvigorate the old urban area, and the "new finance cluster" will become a new name card of the city.

