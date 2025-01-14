Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Voltalia Aktie [Valor: 24791934 / ISIN: FR0011995588]
14.01.2025 19:10:00

Construction of its first solar power plant in Colombia

Voltalia
7.16 EUR -2.98%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Construction of its first solar power plant in Colombia

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, announces the start of construction of a 19.7-megawatt solar project in Colombia

Located in the Tolima region, Los Venados project will be the first in Colombia for Voltalia. With a total capacity of 19.7 megawatts, powered by more than 33,000 solar panels, the project is backed by a 15-year contract that will be dedicated to serve private sector buyers. It will cover the annual electricity consumption of more than 40,000 inhabitants avoiding the emission of around 23,000 tons of CO2 per year. Commissioning is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

Voltalia has been active in Colombia since 2019, developing a pipeline of over 350 megawatts. The country’s renewable energy landscape is rapidly evolving, with significant opportunities for growth in solar and wind energy.

Robert Klein, CEO of Voltalia, stated: "We are proud to launch the construction of our first project in Colombia. We see potential in this market and are excited to explore new partnerships and projects, developed from greenfield opportunities in the geography”.

Next meeting: Q4 2024 turnover, January 29, 2025 (after close of trading)







About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.3 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.2 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.
A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.




With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.




Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings.
Voltalia
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00		Press Relations Seitosei.Actifin - Jennifer Jullia
jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com
T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

        

Attachment


