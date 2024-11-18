Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Nordecon AS Aktie
Construction contract (Viljandi Lidl)

Nordecon AS
0.71 EUR -0.14%
AS Nordecon group company Embach Ehitus OÜ and Lidl Eesti OÜ signed a contract for the construction of a Lidl store located at Riia 1, Viljandi. The total value of the contract is 4.81 million euros without VAT and the works will be completed in October of 2025.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2023 was 278 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 440 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com


