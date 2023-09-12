Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Nordecon AS Aktie [Valor: 2559695 / ISIN: EE3100039496]
Construction contract (SAMI Masinakeskuse AVANT CENTER)

Nordecon AS
0.79 EUR -0.50%
AS Nordecon group company Nordecon Betoon OÜ (brand name NOBE) and Tulevara OÜ signed a contract for the construction of SAMI Masinakeskuse AVANT CENTER to be built at Segu 1, Saue. Total gross area of the building complex is approximately 2800 sqm. The total value of the contract is close to 3.3 million euros without VAT and the works will be completed in summer of 2024.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2022 was 323 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 570 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com


Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'482.28 19.00 61SSMU
Short 11'710.59 13.61 SMIR9U
Short 12'157.53 8.75 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'019.13 12.09.2023 11:04:37
Long 10'548.52 19.00 V4SSMU
Long 10'318.96 13.61 CTSSMU
Long 9'890.79 8.96 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

