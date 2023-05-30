Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Nordecon AS Aktie [Valor: 2559695 / ISIN: EE3100039496]
30.05.2023 12:30:00

Construction contract (Saku Gymnasium study and sports facilities)

Nordecon AS
0.77 EUR 0.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nordecon AS and Saku Municipality entered a contract for the construction works of new study and sports facilities of Saku Gymnasium. According to the contract, a new three-story elementary school building with a net area of 10,500 sqm and a stadium with sports and playgrounds and a stadium building will be built, as well as the necessary access roads and landscape architectural solutions.

The value of the contract is 24.1 million euros plus value added tax and the construction period will be 24 months.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2022 was 323 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 580 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com


Nachrichten zu Nordecon AS

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
