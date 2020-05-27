<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.05.2020 14:00:10

Constellium supplies Auto Body Sheet for the new Toyota Corolla in Europe

PARIS, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) announced today that it supplies Auto Body Sheet for the new Toyota Corolla produced at Toyota’s European manufacturing plants.

Constellium was nominated as the sole supplier of Auto Body Sheet for the hood of the new Corolla, produced at the automaker’s facilities in Burnaston, UK, and Arifiye, Turkey. Toyota is using aluminium for this series on its European production lines for the first time.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Credit Suisse / UBS 54239012 65.00 % 14.00 %
Swiss Life / Swiss Re / Zurich 54238998 69.00 % 11.25 %
CS / Julius Bär / UBS 54238999 55.00 % 10.25 %

"We are very proud of this successful collaboration with Toyota and are honored to be supplying one of the world’s best-selling vehicles,” said Dieter Höll, Vice President of Global Automotive Rolled Products at Constellium. "Toyota and Constellium have partnered for many years to develop innovative aluminium solutions for Toyota’s new models, tailored to their manufacturing process.”

Constellium provides Surfalex HS®, a high-tech alloy with exceptional surface quality, roping performance and corrosion resistance, for the outer part of the hood.

Aluminium is the material of choice to address one of the key challenges of the automotive industry, lightweighting. With more than 25 plants, Constellium is the only aluminium global supplier of both rolled products and structural components. We help automakers produce lighter, safer and more fuel-efficient vehicles, as well as electric vehicles with greater range.

About Constellium
Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.9 billion of revenue in 2019.

www.constellium.com

Delphine Dahan-Kocher – Communications
Phone: +1 (443) 420 7860
delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com

Ryan Wentling – Investor Relations
Phone: +1 (443) 988 0600
Investor-relations@constellium.com		                                     Stacie Tong – Communications, Automotive
Phone: +1 (734) 338 4637
stacie.tong@constellium.com

Melanie Franzen – Communications, Automotive, Europe
Phone: +49 173 417 0859
melanie.franzen@constellium.com
   
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Constellium Holdco B.V. (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Constellium Holdco B.V. (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.89
5.41 %
UBS Group 10.47
4.33 %
Swiss Re 68.64
3.69 %
Adecco Group 46.81
3.56 %
LafargeHolcim 39.79
3.14 %
Givaudan 3’374.00
-1.37 %
Swisscom 484.20
-2.08 %
Lonza Grp 472.80
-2.68 %
Roche Hldg G 333.90
-3.01 %
Sika 168.90
-5.03 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:22
UBS KeyInvest Products News - Bis zu 12.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:30
Defensive Werte bremsen den SMI
26.05.20
Webinar - Equity Index Spreads
26.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swiss Life Holding AG, Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG
26.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Wirecard mit 40% Europäischer Barriere
25.05.20
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:02
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
mehr
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stadler Rail: RAG Stiftung verkauft rund 5 Millionen Aktien
SMI etwas tiefer -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich
Ypsomed verdient 2019/20 deutlich weniger - Aktie kräftig unter Druck
Sika-Aktie tiefrot nach Aktienpaket-Verkauf durch Saint-Gobain
Stadler Rail-Aktie dreht ins Plus: RAG hat sich von 5,5 Millionen Aktien getrennt
Steckt Bitcoin-Gründer Satoshi Nakamoto hinter dem Kryptoeinbruch von vergangener Woche?
ARYZTA-Aktie im Aufwind: Veraison-Aktionärsgruppe erhält Zuwachs und hält neu 18,4 Prozent
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Jefferies sieht zahlreiche Gesundheits-Aktien als mögliche Corona-Gewinner
Aktienexperte rät von Wetten gegen die US-Wirtschaft ab - Dow Jones könnte auf 40'000 Zähler steigen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI etwas tiefer -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich
Der heimische Leitindex zeigt sich am Mittwoch leicht im Minus, während der deutsche Markt deutliche Gewinne verbuchen kann. Die Börse in Fernost wiesen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB