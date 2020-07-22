Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

PARIS, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

For the second quarter of 2020:

Shipments of 310 thousand metric tons, down 25% compared to Q2 2019



Revenue of €1.0 billion, down 33% compared to Q2 2019



Net loss of €32 million compared to net income of €17 million in Q2 2019



Adjusted EBITDA of €81 million, down 51% compared to Q2 2019



Cash from Operations of €8 million and Free Cash Flow of €(33) million

For the first half of 2020:

Shipments of 703 thousand metric tons, down 15% compared to H1 2019



Revenue of €2.5 billion, down 20% compared to H1 2019



Net loss of €63 million compared to net income of €41 million in H1 2019



Adjusted EBITDA of €228 million, down 24% compared to H1 2019



Cash from Operations of €152 million and Free Cash Flow of €54 million



Net debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA of 4.4x as of June 30, 2020

Jean-Marc Germain, Constellium’s Chief Executive Officer said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged our employees and our business. Protecting the health and safety of our employees and their families remains our top priority. Despite difficult market conditions, our business delivered solid operating results in the quarter, particularly Muscle Shoals in meeting strong packaging demand. We generated Free Cash Flow of €54 million in the first half of 2020. We also strengthened our financial profile by increasing our liquidity to €949 million. I am very proud of the way our team responded swiftly to the crisis by reducing our costs and cash expenditures and demonstrated the flexibility and resilience of our business model."

Mr. Germain continued, "There remains significant uncertainty around the extent and duration of the effects of the pandemic. With the significant actions we have taken and the diversity of our markets and customers, I am very confident in our ability to navigate through this crisis. Based on our current view of market conditions, we expect to generate positive Free Cash Flow in 2020."





Group Summary

Q2

2020 Q2

2019 Var. H1

2020 H1

2019 Var. Shipments (k metric tons) 310 413 (25) % 703 826 (15) % Revenue (€ millions) 1,031 1,538 (33) % 2,468 3,074 (20) % Net income / (loss) (€ millions) (32 ) 17 n.m. (63 ) 41 n.m. Adjusted EBITDA (€ millions) 81 167 (51) % 228 302 (24) % Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton (€) 261 403 (35) % 325 366 (11) %

The difference between the sum of reported segment revenue and total group revenue includes revenue from certain non-core activities and inter-segment eliminations. The difference between the sum of reported segment Adjusted EBITDA and the Group Adjusted EBITDA is related to Holdings and Corporate.

For the second quarter of 2020, shipments of 310 thousand metric tons decreased 25% compared to the second quarter of 2019 due to lower shipments in all three segments. Revenue of €1.0 billion decreased 33% compared to the second quarter of 2019 due to lower shipments and lower metal prices. Net loss of €32 million compared to a net income of €17 million in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA of €81 million decreased 51% compared to the second quarter of 2019 due to weaker results in all three segments.

For the first half of 2020, shipments of 703 thousand metric tons decreased 15% compared to the first half of 2019 due to lower shipments in all three segments. Revenue of €2.5 billion decreased 20% compared to the first half of 2019 primarily due to lower shipments and lower metal prices. Net loss of €63 million compared to a net income of €41 million in the first half of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA of €228 million decreased 24% compared to the first half of 2019 due to weaker results in all three segments.

Results by Segment

Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products (P&ARP)

Q2

2020 Q2

2019 Var. H1

2020 H1

2019 Var. Shipments (k metric tons) 221 284 (23) % 490 565 (13) % Revenue (€ millions) 565 821 (31) % 1,317 1,649 (20) % Adjusted EBITDA (€ millions) 58 79 (27) % 124 138 (11) % Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton (€) 262 279 (6) % 252 245 3 %

For the second quarter of 2020, Adjusted EBITDA decreased 27% compared to the second quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower shipments, partially offset by strong cost control. Shipments of 221 thousand metric tons decreased 23% compared to the second quarter of 2019 due to lower shipments across automotive, packaging and specialty products. Revenue of €565 million decreased 31% compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower shipments and lower metal prices.

For the first half of 2020, Adjusted EBITDA decreased 11% compared to the first half of 2019 primarily due to lower shipments, partially offset by strong cost control. Shipments of 490 thousand metric tons decreased 13% compared to the first half of 2019 due to lower shipments across automotive, packaging and specialty products. Revenue of €1.3 billion decreased 20% compared to the first half of 2019, primarily due to lower shipments and lower metal prices.

Aerospace and Transportation (A&T)

Q2

2020 Q2

2019 Var. H1

2020 H1

2019 Var. Shipments (k metric tons) 45 63 (28) % 104 129 (19) % Revenue (€ millions) 250 383 (35) % 609 761 (20) % Adjusted EBITDA (€ millions) 31 64 (51) % 83 116 (28) % Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton (€) 691 1,018 (32) % 802 905 (11) %

For the second quarter of 2020, Adjusted EBITDA decreased 51% compared to the second quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower shipments, partially offset by strong cost control. Shipments of 45 thousand metric tons decreased 28% compared to the second quarter of 2019 on lower shipments of aerospace and TID products. Revenue of €250 million decreased 35% compared to the second quarter of 2019 on lower shipments and lower metal prices.

For the first half of 2020, Adjusted EBITDA decreased 28% compared to the first half of 2019 primarily due to lower shipments, partially offset by strong cost control and improved price and mix. Shipments of 104 thousand metric tons decreased 19% compared to the first half of 2019 on lower shipments of aerospace and TID products. Revenue of €609 million decreased 20% compared to the first half of 2019 on lower shipments and lower metal prices.

Automotive Structures and Industry (AS&I)

Q2

2020 Q2

2019 Var. H1

2020 H1

2019 Var. Shipments (k metric tons) 44 66 (33) % 109 132 (17) % Revenue (€ millions) 222 347 (36) % 564 691 (18) % Adjusted EBITDA (€ millions) (1 ) 30 n.m. 33 59 (44) % Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton (€) (31 ) 440 n.m. 301 444 (32) %

For the second quarter of 2020, Adjusted EBITDA decreased compared to the second quarter of 2019 due to lower shipments and weaker price and mix, partially offset by strong cost control. Shipments of 44 thousand metric tons decreased 33% compared to the second quarter of 2019 on lower shipments of automotive and Industry products. Revenue of €222 million decreased 36% compared to the second quarter of 2019 on lower shipments and lower metal prices.

For the first half of 2020, Adjusted EBITDA decreased 44% compared to the first half of 2019 primarily due to lower shipments, partially offset by strong cost control. Shipments of 109 thousand metric tons decreased 17% compared to the first half of 2019 on lower shipments of automotive and industry products. Revenue of €564 million decreased 18% compared to the first half of 2019 on lower shipments and lower metal prices.

Net Income

For the second quarter of 2020, net loss of €32 million compared to a net income of €17 million in the second quarter of last year. The change in net income is primarily related to lower gross profit, partially offset by a favorable change in gains and losses on derivatives related to our commodity hedging positions and a favorable change in income taxes.

For the first half of 2020, net loss of €63 million compared to a net income of €41 million in the first half of last year. The change in net income is primarily related to lower gross profit and an unfavorable change in gains and losses on derivatives related to our commodity hedging positions, partially offset by a favorable change in income taxes.

Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow was €54 million for the first half of 2020 compared to €126 million in the same period of the prior year. The change was primarily due to weaker Adjusted EBITDA and less of a benefit from trade working capital, partially offset by lower capital expenditures.

Cash flows from operating activities were €152 million for the first half of 2020 compared to cash flows from operating activities of €260 million in the same period of the prior year. Constellium decreased factored receivables by €73 million for the first half compared to an increase of €25 million in the same period of the prior year.

Cash flows used in investing activities were €97 million for the first half of 2020 compared to cash flows used in investing activities of €216 million in the same period of the prior year. The first half of 2019 included a net €83 million outflow related to the acquisition of our partner’s 49% interest in the Bowling Green joint venture.

Cash flows from financing activities were €140 million for the first half of 2020 compared to cash flows from financing activities of €4 million in the same period of the prior year. In the first half of 2020, Constellium raised $325 million of 5.625% Senior Notes due 2028, using a portion of the proceeds to redeem the remaining balance of the 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021, and entered into a €180 million loan partially guaranteed by the French State and a CHF 20 million facility partially guaranteed by the Swiss Government. The first half of 2019 included a €54 million lease redemption associated with the acquisition of Bowling Green.

Liquidity and Net Debt

Liquidity at June 30, 2020 was €949 million, comprised of €378 million of cash and cash equivalents and €571 million available under our committed lending facilities and factoring arrangements. Liquidity at June 30, 2020 includes the $166 million Delayed Draw Term Loan, which remained undrawn.

Net debt was €2,163 million at June 30, 2020 compared to €2,183 million at December 31, 2019.

In July 2020, Constellium entered into two additional credit facilities partially guaranteed by the German State with total availability of €50 million.

Outlook

Given the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, Constellium is unable to forecast with reasonable accuracy the implications of the crisis or the environment that will follow, including the level of demand across our end markets or the impact on our supply chains. Therefore, the Company believes it is prudent to not provide financial guidance until visibility improves further.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

(in millions of Euros) Three months

ended

June 30, 2020 Three months

ended

June 30, 2019 Six months

ended

June 30, 2020 Six months

ended

June 30, 2019 Revenue 1,031 1,538 2,468 3,074 Cost of sales (962 ) (1,356 ) (2,246 ) (2,748 ) Gross profit 69 182 222 326 Selling and administrative expenses (57 ) (70 ) (123 ) (138 ) Research and development expenses (7 ) (12 ) (20 ) (24 ) Restructuring costs (11 ) (1 ) (11 ) (1 ) Other gains / (losses) - net 5 (30 ) (63 ) (14 ) (Loss) / income from operations (1 ) 69 5 149 Finance costs - net (42 ) (43 ) (87 ) (89 ) Share of income / (loss) of joint-ventures — — — 5 (Loss) / income before income tax (43 ) 26 (82 ) 65 Income tax benefit / (expense) 11 (9 ) 19 (24 ) Net (loss) / income (32 ) 17 (63 ) 41 (Loss) / income attributable to: Equity holders of Constellium (33 ) 16 (64 ) 39 Non-controlling interests 1 1 1 2 Net (loss) / income (32 ) 17 (63 ) 41





Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of Constellium,

in euros per share Basic (0.24 ) 0.12 (0.46 ) 0.29 Diluted (0.24 ) 0.11 (0.46 ) 0.28 Weighted average shares,

in thousands Basic 137,901 136,700 137,903 136,344 Diluted 137,901 140,321 137,903 140,349





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

(in millions of Euros) Three months

ended

June 30, 2020 Three months

ended

June 30, 2019 Six months

ended

June 30, 2020 Six months

ended

June 30, 2019 Net (loss) / income (32 ) 17 (63 ) 41 Other comprehensive loss Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to the Unaudited Interim Consolidated Income Statement Remeasurement on post-employment benefit obligations (35 ) (34 ) (41 ) (62 ) Income tax on remeasurement on post-employment benefit obligations 10 8 9 15 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to the Unaudited Interim Consolidated Income Statement Cash flow hedges 5 2 — (5 ) Net investment hedges — 5 — 4 Income tax on hedges (2 ) — — 2 Currency translation differences (2 ) (6 ) (2 ) (1 ) Other comprehensive loss (24 ) (25 ) (34 ) (47 ) Total comprehensive loss (56 ) (8 ) (97 ) (6 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of Constellium (57 ) (9 ) (98 ) (8 ) Non-controlling interests 1 1 1 2 Total comprehensive loss (56 ) (8 ) (97 ) (6 )





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

(in millions of Euros) At June 30,

2020 At December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 378 184 Trade receivables and other 451 474 Inventories 635 670 Other financial assets 22 22 1,486 1,350 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 2,031 2,056 Goodwill 456 455 Intangible assets 68 70 Investments accounted for under the equity method 1 1 Deferred income tax assets 222 185 Trade receivables and other 74 60 Other financial assets 9 7 2,861 2,834 Total Assets 4,347 4,184 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables and other 1,003 999 Borrowings 102 201 Other financial liabilities 45 35 Income tax payable 20 14 Provisions 29 23 1,199 1,272 Non-current liabilities Trade payables and other 19 21 Borrowings 2,434 2,160 Other financial liabilities 30 23 Pension and other post-employment benefit obligations 715 670 Provisions 99 99 Deferred income tax liabilities 25 24 3,322 2,997 Total Liabilities 4,521 4,269 Equity Share capital 3 3 Share premium 420 420 Retained deficit and other reserves (609 ) (519 ) Equity attributable to equity holders of Constellium (186 ) (96 ) Non-controlling interests 12 11 Total Equity (174 ) (85 ) Total Equity and Liabilities 4,347 4,184





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

(in millions of Euros) Share capital Share premium Re-

measurement Cash flow hedges Foreign currency translation reserve Other reserves Retained losses Total Equity holders of Constellium Non-controlling interests Total equity At January 1, 2020 3 420 (177 ) (10 ) 4 53 (389 ) (96 ) 11 (85 ) Net (loss) / income — — — — — — (64 ) (64 ) 1 (63 ) Other comprehensive loss — — (32 ) — (2 ) — — (34 ) — (34 ) Total comprehensive (loss) / income — — (32 ) — (2 ) — (64 ) (98 ) 1 (97 ) Transactions with equity holders Share-based compensation — — — — — 8 — 8 — 8 At June 30, 2020 3 420 (209 ) (10 ) 2 61 (453 ) (186 ) 12 (174 ) (in millions of Euros) Share capital Share premium Re-

measurement Cash flow hedges and net investment hedges Foreign currency translation reserve Other reserves Retained losses Total Equity holders of Constellium Non-controlling interests Total equity At January 1, 2019 3 420 (129 ) (8 ) 3 37 (448 ) (122 ) 8 (114 ) Net income — — — — — — 39 39 2 41 Other comprehensive (loss) / income — — (47 ) 1 (1 ) — — (47 ) — (47 ) Total comprehensive (loss) / income — — (47 ) 1 (1 ) — 39 (8 ) 2 (6 ) Transactions with equity holders Share-based compensation — — — — — 7 — 7 — 7 Transactions with non-controlling interests — — — — — — — — — — At June 30, 2019 3 420 (176 ) (7 ) 2 44 (409 ) (123 ) 10 (113 )





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in millions of Euros) Three months

ended

June 30, 2020 Three months

ended

June 30, 2019 Six months

ended

June 30, 2020 Six months

ended

June 30, 2019 Net (loss) / income (32 ) 17 (63 ) 41 Adjustments Depreciation, amortization and impairment 71 60 137 117 Finance costs - net 42 43 87 89 Tax (benefit) / expense (11 ) 9 (19 ) 24 Share of income of joint-ventures — — — (5 ) Unrealized (gains) / losses on derivatives - net and from remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities - net (44 ) 15 11 (17 ) Losses on disposal — 1 — 2 Other - net 10 4 13 6 Interest paid (23 ) (26 ) (73 ) (78 ) Income tax paid 21 (5 ) 18 (11 ) Change in trade working capital Inventories 52 (9 ) 35 24 Trade receivables 57 46 7 (29 ) Trade payables (176 ) (9 ) (18 ) 104 Margin calls 4 — — 5 Change in provisions and pension obligations 9 (4 ) 2 (15 ) Other working capital 28 (14 ) 15 3 Net cash flows from operating activities 8 128 152 260 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (41 ) (71 ) (98 ) (130 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries net of cash acquired — — — (83 ) Proceeds from disposals, net of cash 1 1 1 1 Other investing activities — (4 ) — (4 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (40 ) (74 ) (97 ) (216 ) Proceeds from issuance of Senior Notes 290 — 290 — Repayment of Senior Notes (200 ) — (200 ) — Proceeds from French loan 180 — 180 — Proceeds from Swiss credit facility 18 — 18 — Lease repayments (9 ) (7 ) (17 ) (70 ) (Repayments) / proceeds from U.S. revolving credit facility and other loans (127 ) (55 ) (124 ) 76 Payment of deferred financing costs (9 ) — (9 ) — Transactions with non-controlling interests — — — (2 ) Other financing activities (2 ) — 2 — Net cash flows from / (used in) financing activities 141 (62 ) 140 4 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 109 (8 ) 195 48 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 270 222 184 164 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) 1 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period 378 213 378 213





ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT

(in millions of Euros) Three months

ended

June 30, 2020 Three months

ended

June 30, 2019 Six months

ended

June 30, 2020 Six months

ended

June 30, 2019 P&ARP 58 79 124 138 A&T 31 64 83 116 AS&I (1 ) 30 33 59 Holdings & Corporate (7 ) (6 ) (12 ) (11 ) Adjusted EBITDA 81 167 228 302





SHIPMENTS AND REVENUE BY PRODUCT LINE

(in k metric tons) Three months

ended

June 30, 2020 Three months

ended

June 30, 2019 Six months

ended

June 30, 2020 Six months

ended

June 30, 2019 Packaging rolled products 189 212 392 419 Automotive rolled products 28 61 85 122 Specialty and other thin-rolled products 4 11 13 24 Aerospace rolled products 19 31 49 61 Transportation, industry and other rolled products 26 32 55 68 Automotive extruded products 15 31 46 61 Other extruded products 29 35 63 71 Total shipments 310 413 703 826 (in millions of Euros) Packaging rolled products 456 568 980 1,116 Automotive rolled products 88 209 281 439 Specialty and other thin-rolled products 21 44 56 94 Aerospace rolled products 142 224 365 429 Transportation, industry and other rolled products 108 159 244 332 Automotive extruded products 96 199 295 387 Other extruded products 126 149 269 304 Other and inter-segment eliminations (6 ) (14 ) (22 ) (27 ) Total revenue 1,031 1,538 2,468 3,074





NON-GAAP MEASURES

Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions of Euros) Three months

ended

June 30, 2020 Three months

ended

June 30, 2019 Six months

ended

June 30, 2020 Six months

ended

June 30, 2019 Net (loss) / income (32 ) 17 (63 ) 41 Income tax (benefit) / expense (11 ) 9 (19 ) 24 (Loss) / income before income tax (43 ) 26 (82 ) 65 Finance costs - net 42 43 87 89 Share of income of joint-ventures — — — (5 ) (Loss) / income from operations (1 ) 69 5 149 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 71 60 137 117 Restructuring costs 11 1 11 1 Unrealized (gains) / losses on derivatives (43 ) 14 10 (17 ) Unrealized exchange (gains) / losses from remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities – net (1 ) 1 1 — Losses on pension plans amendments 2 — 2 — Share-based compensation costs 5 4 8 7 Metal price lag (A) 25 13 40 31 Start-up and development costs (B) 2 3 4 5 Losses on disposals — 1 — 2 Bowling Green one-time costs related to the acquisition (C) — — — 6 Other (D) 10 1 10 1 Adjusted EBITDA 81 167 228 302





(A) Metal price lag represents the financial impact of the timing difference between when aluminium prices included within Constellium Revenues are established and when aluminium purchase prices included in Cost of sales are established. The Group accounts for inventory using a weighted average price basis and this adjustment aims to remove the effect of volatility in LME prices. The calculation of the Group metal price lag adjustment is based on an internal standardized methodology calculated at each of Constellium’s manufacturing sites and is primarily calculated as the average value of product recorded in inventory, which approximates the spot price in the market, less the average value transferred out of inventory, which is the weighted average of the metal element of cost of sales, based on the quantity sold in the period. (B) For six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, start-up and development costs include €4 million and €5 million, respectively, related to new projects in our AS&I operating segment. (C) For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Bowling Green one-time costs related to the acquisition include the non-cash reversal of the inventory step-up. (D) For the six months ended June 30, 2020, Other includes €5 million of procurement penalties and termination fees incurred because of the Group's inability to fulfill certain commitments due to the Covid-19 downturn and a €5 million loss resulting from the discontinuation of hedge accounting for certain forecasted sales that were determined to be no longer expected to occur in light of the Covid-19 downturn effects.





Reconciliation of net cash flows from operating activities to Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure)



(in millions of Euros) Three months

ended

June 30, 2020 Three months

ended

June 30, 2019 Six months

ended

June 30, 2020 Six months

ended

June 30, 2019 Net cash flows from operating activities 8 128 152 260 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (41 ) (71 ) (98 ) (130 ) Other investing activities — (4 ) — (4 ) Free Cash Flow (33 ) 53 54 126





Reconciliation of borrowings to Net debt (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions of Euros) At June 30,

2020 At December 31,

2019 Borrowings 2,536 2,361 Fair value of cross currency basis swaps, net of margin calls 5 6 Cash and cash equivalents (378 ) (184 ) Net debt 2,163 2,183





Non-GAAP measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS”), this press release includes information regarding certain financial measures which are not prepared in accordance with IFRS ("non-GAAP measures”). The non-GAAP measures used in this press release are: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton, Free Cash Flow and Net debt. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures are presented in the schedules to this press release. We believe these non-GAAP measures are important supplemental measures of our operating and financial performance. By providing these measures, together with the reconciliations, we believe we are enhancing investors’ understanding of our business, our results of operations and our financial position, as well as assisting investors in evaluating the extent to which we are executing our strategic initiatives. However, these non-GAAP financial measures supplement our IFRS disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the IFRS measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

In considering the financial performance of the business, management and our chief operational decision maker, as defined by IFRS, analyze the primary financial performance measure of Adjusted EBITDA in all of our business segments. The most directly comparable IFRS measure to Adjusted EBITDA is our net income or loss for the period. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, as defined below, is useful to investors and is used by our management for measuring profitability because it excludes the impact of certain non-cash charges, such as depreciation, amortization, impairment and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives as well as items that do not impact the day-to-day operations and that management in many cases does not directly control or influence. Therefore, such adjustments eliminate items which have less bearing on our core operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of Constellium and in comparison to other companies, many of which present an Adjusted EBITDA-related performance measure when reporting their results.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income / (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, results from joint ventures, net finance costs, other expenses and depreciation and amortization as adjusted to exclude restructuring costs, impairment charges, unrealized gains or losses on derivatives and on foreign exchange differences on transactions which do not qualify for hedge accounting, metal price lag, share based compensation expense, effects of certain purchase accounting adjustments, start-up and development costs or acquisition, integration and separation costs, certain incremental costs and other exceptional, unusual or generally non-recurring items.

Adjusted EBITDA is the measure of performance used by management in evaluating our operating performance, in preparing internal forecasts and budgets necessary for managing our business and, specifically in relation to the exclusion of the effect of favorable or unfavorable metal price lag, this measure allows management and the investor to assess operating results and trends without the impact of our accounting for inventories. We use the weighted average cost method in accordance with IFRS which leads to the purchase price paid for metal impacting our cost of goods sold and therefore profitability in the period subsequent to when the related sales price impacts our revenues. Management believes this measure also provides additional information used by our lending facilities providers with respect to the ongoing performance of our underlying business activities. Historically, we have used Adjusted EBITDA in calculating our compliance with financial covenants under certain of our loan facilities.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a presentation made in accordance with IFRS, is not a measure of financial condition, liquidity or profitability and should not be considered as an alternative to profit or loss for the period, revenues or operating cash flows determined in accordance with IFRS.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditure, equity contributions and loans to joint ventures and other investing activities. Management believes that Free Cash Flow is a useful measure of the net cash flow generated or used by the business as it takes into account both the cash generated or consumed by operating activities, including working capital, and the capital expenditure requirements of the business. However, Free Cash Flow is not a presentation made in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to operating cash flows determined in accordance with IFRS. Free Cash Flow has certain inherent limitations, including the fact that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary spending, notably because it does not reflect principal repayments required in connection with our debt or capital lease obligations.

Net debt is defined as borrowings plus or minus the fair value of cross currency basis swaps net of margin calls less cash and cash equivalents and cash pledged for the issuance of guarantees. Management believes that Net debt is a useful measure of indebtedness because it takes into account the cash and cash equivalent balances held by the Company as well as the total external debt of the Company. Net debt is not a presentation made in accordance with IFRS, and should not be considered as an alternative to borrowings determined in accordance with IFRS.