18.02.2020 15:00:10

Constellium Announces Revised Time for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

PARIS, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) announced today that it has revised its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 earnings conference call time. The call is now scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on Thursday, February 20, 2020, one hour earlier than previously scheduled. The press release will be sent before market opening.

The conference call will be hosted by Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Matt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Details of the conference call, webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Constellium Investor Relations page at:

https://www.constellium.com/financial-results-presentations

The webcast can be accessed live at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5y3m5wxi

To participate by telephone, please dial the following number and enter access code 3484728 to be connected to the Constellium earnings call:

  •  USA: 1 866 394 7514
  •  France: 0 805 081 488
  •  Germany: 0 800 181 5287
  •  Switzerland: 0 800 836 508
  •  United Kingdom: 0 800 028 8438
  •  Other: 1 409 350 3597

An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at www.constellium.com for three weeks.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.7 billion of revenue in 2018.

Ryan Wentling – Investor Relations Delphine Dahan-Kocher –Communications
Phone: +1 (443) 988 0600Phone: +1 (443) 420 7860
investor-relations@constellium.com delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com
