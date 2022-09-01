Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Constellation Brand a Aktie [Valor: 1132109 / ISIN: US21036P1084]
01.09.2022 22:30:00

Constellation Brands to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results; Host Conference Call October 6, 2022

Constellation Brand a
VICTOR, N.Y., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today it will report financial results for its second quarter ended August 31, 2022, on Thursday, October 6, 2022, before the open of the U.S. markets. A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Newlands, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Garth Hankinson, at 10:30 a.m. EDT, October 6, 2022.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1-877-407-9121 and entering conference identification number 13732540, beginning at 10:20 a.m. EDT. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.cbrands.com under the News & Events section. When the call begins, financial information discussed on the conference call, and a reconciliation of reported GAAP financial measures with comparable or non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company’s investor relations website under the Financial History section. For anyone unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available on the company’s investor relations website.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS

At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It’s what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, our fine wine and craft spirits brands, including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey, and our premium wine brands such as Meiomi, and Kim Crawford.

But we won’t stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what’s Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTSINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Mike McGrew 773-251-4934 / michael.mcgrew@cbrands.com
Amy Martin 585-678-7141 / amy.martin@cbrands.com		Joseph Suarez 773-551-4397 / joseph.suarez@cbrands.com

A downloadable PDF copy of this news release can be found here. http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5716293c-0940-4348-be66-c1339684bcd1


