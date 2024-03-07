Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Constellation Brand a Aktie
07.03.2024 22:30:56

Constellation Brands to Report Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Host Conference Call April 11, 2024

Constellation Brand a
221.36 CHF -8.31%
VICTOR, N.Y., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today it will report financial results for its full fiscal year and fourth quarter ended February 29, 2024, on Thursday, April 11, 2024, before the open of the U.S. markets. A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Newlands, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Garth Hankinson, at 10:30 a.m. EDT, April 11, 2024.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1-877-407-9121 and entering conference identification number 13744624, beginning at 10:20 a.m. EDT. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.cbrands.com under the News & Events section. When the call begins, financial information discussed on the conference call, and a reconciliation of reported GAAP financial measures with comparable and other non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company’s investor relations website under the Financial History section. For anyone unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available on the company’s investor relations website.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe elevating human connections is Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and calculated risks to anticipate market trends and deliver more for our consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. This dedication is what has driven us to become one of the fastest-growing, large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as those in the Corona brand family like the flagship Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and the flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas, Pacifico, and Victoria; our fine wine and craft spirits brands including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey; and our premium wine brands such as Kim Crawford and Meiomi.

As an agriculture-based company, we have a long history of operating sustainably and responsibly. Our ESG strategy is embedded into our business and our work focuses on serving as good stewards of the environment, enhancing social equity within our industry and communities, and promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption. These commitments ground our aspirations beyond driving the bottom line as we work to create a future that is truly Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com and follow us on XInstagram, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTSINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Amy Martin 585-678-7141 / amy.martin@cbrands.com
Carissa Guzski 315-525-7362 / carissa.guzski@cbrands.com

Snehal Shah 847-385-4940 / snehal.shah@cbrands.com
David Paccapaniccia 585-282-7227 / david.paccapaniccia@cbrands.com

A downloadable PDF copy of this news release can be found here: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a925339d-2a37-4c2c-b1e5-ffee7adddd22

 


