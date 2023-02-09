SMI 11'220 -0.5%  SPI 14'466 -0.4%  Dow 33'700 -0.7%  DAX 15'523 0.7%  Euro 0.9903 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'250 1.0%  Gold 1'862 -0.8%  Bitcoin 20'176 -4.5%  Dollar 0.9223 0.2%  Öl 84.2 -1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
PayPal-Zahlen fallen besser aus als erhofft - Chef plant Abschied: PayPal-Aktie nachbörslich im Plus
Buffett-Investment BYD auf der Überholspur: BYD erweitert Wettstreit mit Tesla in einem weiteren Sektor?
Aurora Cannabis überzeugt beim Umsatz: Aurora Cannabis-Aktie nachbörslich mit Gewinnen
Lyft schockt mit Ausblick: Lyft-Aktie nachbörslich auf Talfahrt
Netflix-Aktie fällt: Netflix geht in Europa gegen gemeinsame Nutzung von Accounts vor
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Constellation Brand a Aktie [Valor: 1132109 / ISIN: US21036P1084]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.02.2023 22:30:56

Constellation Brands to Present at the 2023 Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference on Thursday, February 23, 2023

Constellation Brand a
241.42 CHF -3.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

VICTOR, N.Y., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that Bill Newlands, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2023 Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference on Thursday, February 23, 2023 in Boca Raton, FL. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET and is expected to cover the company’s strategic business initiatives, financial metrics, and operating performance, as well as outlook for the future.

A live, listen-only webcast of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.cbrands.com under the News & Events section. When the presentation begins, financial information discussed in the presentation, and a reconciliation of reported GAAP financial measures with comparable or non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company’s investor relations website under the Financial History section. For anyone unable to participate in the webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s investor relations website through the close of business on March 31, 2023.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It’s what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, our fine wine and craft spirits brands, including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey, and our premium wine brands such as Meiomi, and Kim Crawford.

But we won’t stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what’s Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTSINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Mike McGrew 773-251-4934 / michael.mcgrew@cbrands.com
Amy Martin 585-678-7141 / amy.martin@cbrands.com		Joseph Suarez 773-551-4397 / joseph.suarez@cbrands.com
Snehal Shah 847-385-4940 / snehal.shah@cbrands.com
David Paccapaniccia 585-282-7227 / david.paccapaniccia@cbrands.com

A downloadable PDF copy of this news release can be found here: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5c38f131-fe59-42ac-bddd-5b8dc28d8fd4


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.