Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'797 0.4%  SPI 14'141 0.4%  Dow 33'130 0.4%  DAX 15'132 0.2%  Euro 0.9623 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'114 0.3%  Gold 1'823 0.1%  Bitcoin 25'378 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9143 -0.3%  Öl 84.7 -1.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novo Nordisk129508879Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Idorsia36346343BACHEM117649372Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
BASF baut Anlage in Düsseldorf aus - BASF-Aktie dennoch tiefer
Deutsche Telekom geht mit eigener Tiefbaugesellschaft an den Start - Telekom-Aktie mit leichtem Minus
US-Dollar gewinnt an Stärke - und könnte zum Problem für den US-Aktienmarkt werden
Nordex-Aktie höher: Nordex meldet Auftrag aus Spanien
Rivian-Aktie fällt vorbörslich: Tesla-Rivale Rivian kündigt Wandelanleihe über 1,5 Milliarden US-Dollar an
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Constellation Brand a Aktie [Valor: 1132109 / ISIN: US21036P1084]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.10.2023 13:30:29

Constellation Brands Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Constellation Brand a
241.42 CHF -3.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

VICTOR, N.Y., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, reported today its second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results. A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Newlands, and Chief Financial Officer, Garth Hankinson, on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Visit ir.cbrands.com to locate information for joining the conference call or a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe elevating human connections is Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and calculated risks to anticipate market trends and deliver more for our consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. This dedication is what has driven us to become one of the fastest-growing, large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as those in the Corona brand family like the flagship Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and the flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas, Pacifico, and Victoria; our fine wine and craft spirits brands including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey; and our premium wine brands such as Kim Crawford and Meiomi.

As an agriculture-based company, we have a long history of operating sustainably and responsibly. Our ESG strategy is embedded into our business and our work focuses on serving as good stewards of the environment, enhancing social equity within our industry and communities, and promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption. These commitments ground our aspirations beyond driving the bottom line as we work to create a future that is truly Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com and follow us on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTSINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Amy Martin 585-678-7141 / amy.martin@cbrands.com
Carissa Guzski 315-525-7362 / carissa.guzski@cbrands.com		Joseph Suarez 773-551-4397 / joseph.suarez@cbrands.com
Snehal Shah 847-385-4940 / snehal.shah@cbrands.com
David Paccapaniccia 585-282-7227 / david.paccapaniccia@cbrands.com
  

A PDF containing our Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results and full financial tables is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/40c9ef93-f678-4783-8112-14fa58a06433


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Constellation Brands Inc (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Constellation Brands Inc (A)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Hier die grosse Diskussionsrunde zum Thema: Unsicherheiten, Zinsen, Inflation & Entwicklungschancen mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ); B. Kovacs ( @Sparkojote ), Lisa Osada ( @Aktiengram ), Robert Halver ( @roberthalver9787 ) und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram

Inside Trading & Investment

12:41 UBS KeyInvest: Ausblick 4. Quartal - Optimismus überwiegt/Telekom - Defensiv gewinnt
12:28 Julius Bär: 14.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
09:58 Marktüberblick: Infineon gesucht
09:11 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Geberit, Zurich Insurance
08:32 SMI stabilisiert sich
04.10.23 Am 6. Oktober, 9:00 Uhr - Ferrari 328 GTS, 2.074Km bei Splint Invest! Potenzial: +9,0% p.a.
04.10.23 Sandoz Spin-Off ging über die Bühne
04.10.23 Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram
29.09.23 Börse Aktuell – Zaghafte Entspannungssignale
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'233.52 19.63 9YSSMU
Short 11'454.59 13.93 61SSMU
Short 11'898.79 8.81 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 10'802.51 05.10.2023 13:48:39
Long 10'367.24 20.00 5SSMJU
Long 10'120.93 13.84 CVSSMU
Long 9'694.48 8.92 WZSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum neigt der Franken gegenüber Dollar und Euro zu Schwäche - Türkische Lira auf Talfahrt
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester
Novartis-Tochter Sandoz wurde in die Selbständigkeit entlassen: Sandoz-Aktie schliesst am ersten Handelstag über dem Eröffnungskurs
Novartis-Aktie wegen Sandoz-Abspaltung tiefer: Novartis bestätigt eigene Ziele
Leichte Entspannung am Anleihenmarkt: US-Börsen schliessen höher -- SMI beendet volatile Sitzung minimal tiefer -- DAX letztlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen verlustreich
SPI-Wert Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Meyer Burger-Investment eingefahren
Roche-Aktie niedriger: Roche präsentiert Langzeitdaten zu SMA-Mittel Evrysdi
Hohe Cash-Reserven: Diese Titel empfiehlt Goldman Sachs angesichts der schwachen US-Konjunktur
SAS-Aktie bricht dramatisch ein: Air France-KLM steigt bei SAS ein - Air France-Aktie etwas höher
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Vormittag höher

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit