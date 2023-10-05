|
05.10.2023 13:30:29
Constellation Brands Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results
VICTOR, N.Y., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, reported today its second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results. A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Newlands, and Chief Financial Officer, Garth Hankinson, on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Visit ir.cbrands.com to locate information for joining the conference call or a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call.
ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe elevating human connections is Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and calculated risks to anticipate market trends and deliver more for our consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. This dedication is what has driven us to become one of the fastest-growing, large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Siemens Energy AG. / Solaredge Technologies Inc / Vestas Wind Systems A/S
|128206844
|50.00 %
|19.00 %
|ON Holding AG. / Zalando SE
|128206845
|55.00 %
|16.50 %
|Kühne & Nagel Intl. AG / Sonova Hldg. AG / VAT Group
|128206846
|65.00 %
|14.00 %
Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as those in the Corona brand family like the flagship Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and the flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas, Pacifico, and Victoria; our fine wine and craft spirits brands including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey; and our premium wine brands such as Kim Crawford and Meiomi.
As an agriculture-based company, we have a long history of operating sustainably and responsibly. Our ESG strategy is embedded into our business and our work focuses on serving as good stewards of the environment, enhancing social equity within our industry and communities, and promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption. These commitments ground our aspirations beyond driving the bottom line as we work to create a future that is truly Worth Reaching For.
To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com and follow us on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
|MEDIA CONTACTS
|INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
|Amy Martin 585-678-7141 / amy.martin@cbrands.com
Carissa Guzski 315-525-7362 / carissa.guzski@cbrands.com
|Joseph Suarez 773-551-4397 / joseph.suarez@cbrands.com
Snehal Shah 847-385-4940 / snehal.shah@cbrands.com
David Paccapaniccia 585-282-7227 / david.paccapaniccia@cbrands.com
A PDF containing our Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results and full financial tables is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/40c9ef93-f678-4783-8112-14fa58a06433
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Constellation Brands Inc (A)
Analysen zu Constellation Brands Inc (A)
Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Hier die grosse Diskussionsrunde zum Thema: Unsicherheiten, Zinsen, Inflation & Entwicklungschancen mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ); B. Kovacs ( @Sparkojote ), Lisa Osada ( @Aktiengram ), Robert Halver ( @roberthalver9787 ) und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRichtungssuche: SMI etwas fester -- DAX unentschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Donnerstag Pluszeichen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wechselt zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Donnerstag im Plus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}