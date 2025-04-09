Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10’888 -4.2%  SPI 14’604 -3.9%  Dow 40’608 7.9%  DAX 19’671 -3.0%  Euro 0.9380 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’622 -3.2%  Gold 3’083 3.3%  Bitcoin 71’222 10.4%  Dollar 0.8564 -0.1%  Öl 65.7 6.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Logitech2575132UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sika41879292Julius Bär10248496DocMorris4261528Adecco1213860Sunrise Communications138622040Meyer Burger Technology135706599
Top News
Alibaba als Hoffnungsträger: So will Apple in China wieder wachsen
Goldpreis in Gefahr? Analyst sieht mögliches Crash-Szenario
BYD-Aktie im Fokus: Warren Buffetts Strategie zahlt sich aus - Tesla leidet unter Absatzrückgang
Ausblick: CureVac gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Verteidigungs-ETFs verzeichnen grosses Anlegerinteresse
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.04.2025 23:15:35

Constellation Brands Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

Constellation Brand a
143.92 CHF -8.76%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Constellation Brands Inc (STZ):

Earnings: -$375.3 million in Q4 vs. $392.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.09 in Q4 vs. $2.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Constellation Brands Inc reported adjusted earnings of $474.3 million or $2.63 per share for the period.

Revenue: $2.164 billion in Q4 vs. $2.139 billion in the same period last year.

Nachrichten zu Constellation Brands Inc (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten