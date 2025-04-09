|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
09.04.2025 23:15:35
Constellation Brands Inc Q4 Earnings Summary
Constellation Brand a
143.92 CHF -8.76%
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Constellation Brands Inc (STZ):
Earnings: -$375.3 million in Q4 vs. $392.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.09 in Q4 vs. $2.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Constellation Brands Inc reported adjusted earnings of $474.3 million or $2.63 per share for the period.
Revenue: $2.164 billion in Q4 vs. $2.139 billion in the same period last year.