15.01.2020 02:00:00

Constantin Poindexter and the Surety One, Inc. Team Support the NCCS

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Surety One, Inc. and its CEO, Constantin Poindexter under their matching agreement collectively donated to forty-five charities in the United States and Puerto Rico in 2019. This donation activity represents a thirty percent increase over the prior fiscal year. The largest donation, ten thousand dollars was delivered to The National Children's Cancer Society, one of the group's preferred non-profit organizations.

Said Poindexter, "The NCCS's mission is to provide critical support to children suffering from cancers and to their families. These little kids are given horrible and often hopeless diagnoses. Groups like the NCCS that focus not only on the patients but also their families are absolutely critical to the comfort of the kids and the healing process. My Surety One, Inc. Team unanimously agreed that our largest gift of the year should go to the NCCS and that it should be delivered during the Christmas season. I am privileged to work with such big-hearted people and humbly support their choice by matching the company's charitable gift."

Surety One, Inc. focuses its charitable giving on foundations that research and treat deadly childhood ailments. Childhood cancers are largely white blood cell killers such as leukemia, brain, bone and lymphatic system diseases. Supporting the research and development of cures to these and support of patients' families are imperative.

Surety One, Inc. is an international insurance general agency specializing in surety bonds, domiciled in Puerto Rico and licensed in all fifty states, Canada and U.S. Virgin Islands. To learn more about Surety One, Inc. visit https://SuretyOne.com, call (787) 333-0222 or email Underwriting@Surety One.com

 

