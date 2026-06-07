|
07.06.2026 04:02:39
Consortium Led By Bouygues, Orange And Free-iliad Signs MoU To Acquire SFR From Altice France
(RTTNews) - Bouygues Telecom, together with Orange and the Free-iliad Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Altice France to acquire SFR. The agreement covers most of Altice France-SFR's assets, excluding stakes in XP Fibre, Ultraedge, Altice Technical Services, and operations in France's overseas departments and regions.
The proposed transaction values the assets at 20.35 billion euros, subject to closing adjustments. These include a potential earn-out of up to 0.65 billion euros and possible downward price adjustments or exit provisions depending on SFR's financial performance before closing.
Definitive legal documents are expected to be signed in the second half of 2026, with completion anticipated in the second half of 2027, pending regulatory approvals, particularly from competition authorities. Break-up fees have been agreed, ranging from 0.1 billion euros to 2 billion euros, depending on the initiator and timing of termination. These fees would be shared equally among Consortium members.
The price split remains unchanged from the indicative offer of April 17, 2026: Bouygues Telecom at around 42%, Free-iliad Group at 31%, and Orange at 27%. Percentages may vary depending on customer base changes before closing.
Finally, the Consortium has committed to ensuring employment for all staff within the acquired scope until early 2029, either by maintaining current roles or offering new opportunities.
Trading Signals: Belimo: Der stille KI-Profiteur
Belimo steht selten im Rampenlicht der Börse, doch genau das macht den Hidden Champion spannend. Das Unternehmen profitiert von Energieeffizienz, Gebäudedigitalisierung und dem Boom der Rechenzentren. Nach der jüngsten V-förmigen Erholung ruft nun der Gipfel.Weiterlesen!
3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Hochtief
✅ STMicroelectronics
✅ ASML
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Parker-Hannifin Corp
❌ Talanx
❌ Arista Networks
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit schwachem Wochenausklang -- SMI geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte vor dem Wochenende im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex schwankte zwischen Gewinn- und Verlustzone. An der Wall Street geht es nach unten. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag nach.