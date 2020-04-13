Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation Report on Voting Results

VAUGHAN, ON, April 13, 2020 /CNW/ - CONSOLIDATED HCI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (the "Company") announces that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in its management information circular dated February 20, 2020 were elected as directors at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on March 27, 2020, the results being as follows:

Class B Shares represented at the meeting: 11,102.251 Total Outstanding Class B Shares: 20,575,866 Percentage of Outstanding Class B Shares

represented at the Meeting 53.96%

Election of Directors

Ordinary resolution approving the election of the following nominees as directors of the Company for the ensuing year, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The Class B shareholders voted as follows:

Nominee Votes

For %

For Votes

Withheld %

Withheld









Rudolph Peter Bratty 11,098,863 99.97% 3,388 0.03%









John Hunter Craig 11,062,500 99.64% 39,751 0.36%









John Henry Daniels 11,088,500 99.88% 13,751 0.12%









Richard Michael Gambin 11,098,863 99.97% 3,388 0.03%









Stanley Goldfarb 11,062,500 99.74% 29,388 0.26%









Marc Muzzo 11,072,863 99.74% 29,388 0.03%

Appointment of Auditors

Ordinary resolution approving the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The Class B Shareholders voted as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 11,098,863 99.97% 3,388 0.03%

Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation is an Ontario-based real estate and development company that trades on the NEX board under the symbol "CXA.H".

