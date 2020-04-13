+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
13.04.2020 22:37:00

Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation Report on Voting Results

VAUGHAN, ON, April 13, 2020 /CNW/ - CONSOLIDATED HCI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (the "Company") announces that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in its management information circular dated February 20, 2020 were elected as directors at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on March 27, 2020, the results being as follows:

Class B Shares represented at the meeting:

11,102.251

Total Outstanding Class B Shares:

20,575,866

Percentage of Outstanding Class B Shares
represented at the Meeting

53.96%

 

Election of Directors

Ordinary resolution approving the election of the following nominees as directors of the Company for the ensuing year, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The Class B shareholders voted as follows:

Nominee

Votes
For

%
For

Votes
Withheld

%
Withheld






Rudolph Peter Bratty

11,098,863

99.97%

3,388

0.03%






John Hunter Craig

11,062,500

99.64%

39,751

0.36%






John Henry Daniels

11,088,500

99.88%

13,751

0.12%






Richard Michael Gambin

11,098,863

99.97%

3,388

0.03%






Stanley Goldfarb

11,062,500

99.74%

29,388

0.26%






Marc Muzzo

11,072,863

99.74%

29,388

0.03%

 

Appointment of Auditors

Ordinary resolution approving the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The Class B Shareholders voted as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

11,098,863

99.97%

3,388

0.03%

 

Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation is an Ontario-based real estate and development company that trades on the NEX board under the symbol "CXA.H".

SOURCE Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation

