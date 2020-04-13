|
13.04.2020 22:37:00
Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation Report on Voting Results
VAUGHAN, ON, April 13, 2020 /CNW/ - CONSOLIDATED HCI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (the "Company") announces that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in its management information circular dated February 20, 2020 were elected as directors at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on March 27, 2020, the results being as follows:
Class B Shares represented at the meeting:
11,102.251
Total Outstanding Class B Shares:
20,575,866
Percentage of Outstanding Class B Shares
53.96%
Election of Directors
Ordinary resolution approving the election of the following nominees as directors of the Company for the ensuing year, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The Class B shareholders voted as follows:
Nominee
Votes
%
Votes
%
Rudolph Peter Bratty
11,098,863
99.97%
3,388
0.03%
John Hunter Craig
11,062,500
99.64%
39,751
0.36%
John Henry Daniels
11,088,500
99.88%
13,751
0.12%
Richard Michael Gambin
11,098,863
99.97%
3,388
0.03%
Stanley Goldfarb
11,062,500
99.74%
29,388
0.26%
Marc Muzzo
11,072,863
99.74%
29,388
0.03%
Appointment of Auditors
Ordinary resolution approving the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The Class B Shareholders voted as follows:
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
11,098,863
99.97%
3,388
0.03%
Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation is an Ontario-based real estate and development company that trades on the NEX board under the symbol "CXA.H".
SOURCE Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation
