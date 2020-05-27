|
27.05.2020 23:05:00
Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation Announces Its 2020 Second Quarter Results
VAUGHAN, ON, May 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation today announced its fiscal 2020 second quarter results.
3 months ended
March 31
6 months ended
March 31
2020
2019
2020
2019
($000's except earnings per share)
Revenue
$1
$2
$1
$5
Net loss for the period
$(81)
$(118)
$(144)
$(234)
Loss per share
$(0.004)
$(0.006)
$(0.007)
$(0.011)
Net earnings for the first six months of 2019 include a $29 cost sharing recovery from a prior year land development project.
Management and the Board of Directors continue to consider options as to the Company's future as the Company had discontinued and divested substantially all of its operations, and had ceased to be actively engaged in any ongoing business in 2017.
Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation is an Ontario-based company that trades on the NEX board under the symbol "CXA.H"
SOURCE Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation
