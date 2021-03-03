SMI 10’741 -0.7%  SPI 13’404 -0.6%  Dow 31’464 0.2%  DAX 14’034 0.0%  Euro 1.1065 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’704 -0.1%  Gold 1’711 -1.6%  Bitcoin 46’676 5.5%  Dollar 0.9177 0.3%  Öl 63.6 1.6% 

Consilium Staffing Announces Rebranding

DALLAS, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consilium Staffing, a premier locum tenens healthcare staffing firm bringing doctors and advanced practitioners to facilities nationwide, announced that it has revamped its brand presence, including its website and all marketing collateral.

(PRNewsfoto/Consilium Staffing)

The brand transformation, which marks the firm's 10-year anniversary, is intended to better reflect the way facilities and providers gain access to locum opportunities and engage with social media and custom content relevant to the healthcare staffing industry.

Visitors to the website will see an entirely new brand look and feel. The site's design and navigation was created with a focus on user interaction/user experience to ensure a positive experience. As such, the website rebrand includes navigational changes, custom content organized by specific audiences, and interactive modules to provide a more immersive experience. And as Consilium continues to expand its offerings into new locum tenens specialties, providers can also search for jobs within these areas. ConsiliumStaffing.com has also been created with a mobile-first design to provide streamlined access and experiences to visitors using a smartphone or tablet device.

The site was also designed with scalability to accommodate future enhancements. For example, Consilium has recently partnered with ClearlyRated™ to gain visibility into what providers and facilities think about the customer experience with Consilium. The feedback could then be used to inform future website developments.  

"The new look and functionality of our online presence marks the next chapter for our brand," explained Matthew Baade, Executive Vice President of Consilium. "As the demand for locum tenens providers continues to grow, Consilium is poised to transform as well, evolving in ways that empower us to bring the best providers to communities around the nation."

ABOUT CONSILIUM STAFFING
Consilium Staffing is a locum tenens company offering temporary healthcare providers to medical facilities nationwide. For more information, please visit Consilium Staffing and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Eric Sasser
Sr. Director of Marketing & Communicatioins
469-713-5267
ESasser@consiliumstaffing.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consilium-staffing-announces-rebranding-301239743.html

SOURCE Consilium Staffing

