06.11.2025 20:44:59
ConocoPhillips Bottom Line Falls In Q3
(RTTNews) - ConocoPhillips (COP) revealed a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $1.73 billion, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $2.06 billion, or $1.76 per share, last year.
Excluding items, ConocoPhillips reported adjusted earnings of $2.01 billion or $1.61 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 14.1% to $15.52 billion from $13.60 billion last year.
ConocoPhillips earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.73 Bln. vs. $2.06 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.38 vs. $1.76 last year. -Revenue: $15.52 Bln vs. $13.60 Bln last year.