Conn’s HomePlus enters Birmingham with two new stores in 2019

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN), specialty retailer of furniture, mattresses, home appliances and consumer electronics, announces expansion into the Birmingham, Alabama market, opening two new Conn's HomePlus™ showrooms this year. The stores are located at 9530 Parkway East Roebuck and in Wildwood Centre, 251 Lakeshore Parkway.

On the heels of the new Montgomery showroom, which opened April 2019, the two new Birmingham locations open doors to shoppers on Friday, September 13, with a grand opening event to celebrate, scheduled September 28, 2019. The Birmingham locations mark Alabama's third and fourth Conn's HomePlus showrooms, bringing total operating units to 135 across 14 states.

"We are excited to expand our Alabama footprint," said Norm Miller, Conn's Chairman and CEO. "The two new Birmingham locations were strategically planned to allow us to better serve our customers across the state."

Offering area-residents a unique alternative for affordable home goods shopping, the new Conn's HomePlus™ stores boast more than 88,600 square feet and showcase a variety of furniture, mattresses, top-of-the-line appliances, consumer electronics and home office products. Shoppers will also enjoy brand differentiators, including flexible payment plans tailored to individual needs. Whether customers have good credit, no credit or are working toward a specific credit goal, Conn's HomePlus can help make it happen.

For more information on Conn's HomePlus, please visit http://www.conns.com.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 130+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;

Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment; and

Home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

