Connell delivers innovative products to customers with Geltor distribution agreement

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Connell, a Wilbur-Ellis company and a leading marketer and distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients in Asia-Pacific, announced today it is the exclusive distributor for Geltor, a biodesign company developing high-value designer proteins, starting with collagen. Its proteins are 100% animal- and GMO-free and are cultivated using a sustainable fermentation process. Geltor is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

By partnering with the most innovative companies, Connell gives its customers a creative edge in new product development to help them drive market share and growth. Connell's comprehensive pipeline of breakthrough products, technical and supply chain solutions offers a superior customer experience and opportunities for collaborative innovation. With this distribution agreement, Connell introduces technology that will revolutionize the personal care market in Asia-Pacific.

Because it is produced using a clean fermentation process with no animal inputs, Geltor's line of natural and premium collagens are the purest available on the market. Used in skin care formulations, it creates biocompatibility with human skin, while being produced both more sustainably and ethically than animal-sourced collagens. These versatile ingredients can be used in new ways to meet evolving customer needs, as in making halal products for the growing Muslim beauty market. Geltor received an enthusiastic reception at recent trade shows in Asia where consumers immediately recognized the superior quality of its product.

"I am deeply impressed with Geltor's approach to innovation," said Azita Owlia, president and CEO of Connell. "It's intensely focused on solving customer problems, just like we do at Connell. We hold ourselves responsible for bringing our customers the latest innovations to help them meet the needs of their own customers. These days, sustainability is a top priority for consumers. Alliances with companies like Geltor help our customers stay on top of their game."

"Geltor is thrilled to be partnering with a world-class distribution partner of Connell's caliber," said Alexander Lorestani, CEO and co-founder of Geltor. "The team's uncompromising commitment to excellence in all they do has been palpable from the start of our relationship. It's an honor to be working with Connell to bring the benefits of Geltor's ingredients to customers across the Asia-Pacific region."

The agreement is expected to take effect immediately. For more information about Connell and Geltor, please visit connellworld.com and Geltor.com.

About Connell

Connell is a leading marketer and distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients in Asia-Pacific. It brings outstanding insights and service to the life and industrial science markets, while promoting a broad range of leading global manufacturers, its own formulated products, as well as extensive technical, marketing and supply chain expertise through 48 offices in 18 countries across Asia-Pacific and the United States. Connell is a Wilbur-Ellis company. For more information, please visit connellworld.com.

About the Wilbur-Ellis Companies

Founded in 1921, the Wilbur-Ellis companies are leading international marketers and distributors of agricultural products, animal nutrition and specialty chemicals and ingredients. By developing strong relationships, making strategic market investments and capitalizing on new opportunities, the Wilbur-Ellis companies have continued to grow the business with sales now over $3.1 billion. For more information, please visit wilburellis.com.

About Geltor

Geltor is a biodesign company creating high-value, designer proteins, starting with collagen. Its proteins are 100% animal- and GMO-free, cultivated using a sustainable fermentation process. Geltor's designer collagen products provide unprecedented functionality and benefits for consumers, while producing less waste and consuming fewer natural resources than the traditional process sourced from animal byproducts. Geltor was founded in 2015 by Alexander Lorestani and Nick Ouzounov and is based in San Leandro, California. For more information, visit Geltor.com.

