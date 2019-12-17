<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.12.2019 23:35:00

Connection (CNXN) Announces a Special Dividend to Shareholders

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), an industry-leading technology solutions provider of a full range of information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, and education markets, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.32 per share payable on January 10, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 27, 2019. The total amount of the special dividend payment will be approximately $8.4 million based on the current number of shares outstanding. While Connection is pleased to be in a position to pay a special dividend again this year, any declaration of future cash dividends will depend upon its financial position, strategic plans, and general business conditions at the time.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 51176412 55.00 % 8.00 %
Georg Fischer AG / OC Oerlikon N / Schindler PS / Stadler Rail AG 51176413 69.00 % 7.60 %
Lonza Group N / Pfizer Inc. / Roche AG 51176414 65.00 % 7.20 %

"As recently reported, net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased by 38.9% year-over-year, with strong operating cash flow reported over the same nine-month period," said Timothy McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Company has also successfully leveraged its assets and maintained a strong balance sheet. We believe that this special dividend is an appropriate way to reward shareholders for their support," concluded Mr. McGrath.

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection®, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection – Business Solutions (800.800.5555), operating through our PC Connection Sales Corp. subsidiary, is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small- and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 425,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection – Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, operating through our MoreDirect, Inc. subsidiary, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and access to over 425,000 products and 1,600 vendors through TRAXX™, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and project managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection – Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), operating through our GovConnection, Inc. subsidiary, is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

cnxn-g

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu PC Connection Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu PC Connection Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:41
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Palladium überwindet erstmals die 2.000 USD-Marke
09:31
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen - Indizes mit physical settlement
08:52
SMI meldet sich eindrucksvoll zurück
07:30
Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikate auf verschiedene Indizes
16.12.19
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.12.19
Mit welcher Zinskurve gelingt die beste Wachstumsprognose?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PC Connection Inc. 47.09 -3.50% PC Connection Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffetts zehn bedeutendste Beteiligungen: So viel Dividende werfen sie an nur einem Tag ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Credit Suisse mit neuen Beschattungsvorwürfen konfrontiert
Entwicklung von Fevipiprant - Novartis-Aktien nach enttäuschenden Studien-Daten volatil
Neuer Mac Pro - für denselben Preis bekommt man einen Tesla
US-Börsen weiter auf Rekordjagd -- SMI geht nach neuem Allzeithoch im Plus in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Tag höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Tesla-Internetzugang bald nicht mehr kostenlos
Hohe Franken-Bewertung: SNB will Geldpolitik im Gesamtinteresse des Landes machen
Wall Street letztlich leicht im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel marginal leichter -- DAX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Howard Marks: Diese Folgen hätte eine Wiederwahl Trumps für die Aktienmärkte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich leicht im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel marginal leichter -- DAX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag etwas leichter. In Deutschland war der Abwärtsdruck grösser. Anleger an der Wall Street agierten mit Vorsicht. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;