"Connecting Guiyang, and the World" -- HLC Group Announces Strategic Upgrading and Embarks on a New Journey of Internationalization

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guiyang, China-based HLC Group recently announced its plan for strategic upgrading in an effort to become "a global operator of smart cities". As part of this strategic initiative the company changed its name to HLC Group from Homnicen Group.

Since its founding in 1998, the vision of Homnicen Group (now HLC Group) has been to "become the world's No.1 operator of smart cities". Over the past 20 years it has developed into a diverse conglomerate covering a wide range of areas including real estate development, commercial leasing and operations, property management, smart cities, education and healthcare. In October this year, the group received the City Operations Enterprise Award from the London International Awards in recognition of the group's achievements in city operations at The Garland project, a 18.3 million square-meter open block site in Guiyang, China. The London International Awards is one of the world's top 5 award shows for creative excellence.

Meanwhile, HLC Group is working with the International WELL Building Institute, the U.S. Green Building Council (the LEED program), and the Sustainable Sites Initiative (SITES) to make The Garland the world's first project certified by three standard systems: LEED, WELL and SITES. In September 2019, HLC Group officially signed an agreement for certification by these three international systems, and it is expected that by the end of 2020, certification will be granted for the group's urban development projects, including The Garland Heartland Park, D. Place, and the HLC Center.

To embark on this journey of internationalization, HLC Group has built a team of global expertise and quality management to oversee the group's business and to continue to craft and operate its portfolio of five-star quality businesses, as well as to establish a rejuvenated image for the group as "the world's No.1 Smart City Operations Enterprise ".

