25.06.2020 19:31:00

Connected Tech Warns Drivers to Watch Out for Work Zones

COOPERSBURG, Pa., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to government data, distracted driving is directly to blame for at least 500 of the 3,300 deaths that occurred in work zones over the last five years. While highway officials work to combat this growing concern, three companies have teamed up to deliver technology that they believe will help reduce this statistic drastically.

The technology, a connected arrow board, alerts motorists of work zones along their travel route by transmitting the GPS location through navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze. The ConnectedTech Arrow Board is part of a larger suite of ITS (Intelligent Transportation System) products offered by iCone Products LLC, an OEM focused on driving higher levels of efficiency in traffic management through connected technology.

iCone is working with the Royal family of companies to get more of these warning devices into work zones throughout the country. Earlier this year, Royal Truck & Equipment started adding the device to every arrow board on their TMA and Traffic Control trucks. "We work with a lot of DOTs and they're all trying to reduce fatalities to zero. This technology may not get it down to zero but it will certainly reduce the number of accidents and fatalities, giving these workers a better chance of going home at the end of their shift," says Rob Roy, founder of Royal Truck & Equipment.

The ConnectedTech AB Kit™ can be used to retrofit any new or existing arrow board through iCone's exclusive reseller, Royal Innovative Solutions. According to Jessica Roy, V.P. of Sales, "We see this as part of a greater mission to reduce that number as much as possible. If we can get this device on to some of the boards that are already out there, we're making progress in the right direction."

iCone Products COO, Garvin Forrester, says "We're excited to have both Royal Truck & Equipment and Royal Innovative Solutions as our partners in this important mission. Through our relationship, we'll be able to further our progress in improving work zone safety through connected devices."

About: As the nation's leading manufacturer of TMA trucks, Royal Truck & Equipment is committed to exceeding the strictest safety standards in the industry.  Learn more at https://royaltruckandequipment.com/

Learn more about the ConnectedTech AB at Royal Innovative Solutions https://royalinnovativesolutions.com/. For more ITS products offered by iCone visit https://www.iconeproducts.com/.

Theresa Delgado
Royal Truck & Equipment
+1-484-893-4822
tdelgado@royaltruckequip.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connected-tech-warns-drivers-to-watch-out-for-work-zones-301083902.html

SOURCE Royal Truck & Equipment Inc.

