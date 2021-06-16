Connected Coaching Start Up asensei Raises $2.2M To Fuel B2B Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- asensei, the company offering the easiest way to add technique coaching and correction to sport and fitness products through their Connected Coaching technology, today announced it has closed a $2.2 million Series Seed funding round. The current round brings total funding raised by asensei to $5.1M. The round was led by existing investor KB Partners, as well as new investors including Northwestern University, Alex Alimanestianu (former CEO Town Sports International, and investor/advisor to Mirror and their founder), former NFL wide receiver Scotty McKnight and former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez.

"Whatever your activity – yoga, pilates, TRX, kettlebells or a rowing machine for instance – Connected Coaching is the missing ingredient that makes sense of your movement and brings skill-based personal coaching to your practice," says asensei founder and CEO, Steven Webster. "After several years and nearly 100,000 downloads of asensei Connected Rowing Coaching, we're now ready to offer any company making apparel, sports equipment or connected fitness products the easiest way to bring technique coaching and correction to their customers."

"Connected coaching is an exciting and critical next step as home exercise continues its exponential growth and transforms from a generic experience to a personalized one. asensei's motion capture technology enables that transformation in an affordable and convenient way, and can do so for any exercise modality or equipment and for any level of experience, from beginner to expert," said investor Alex Alimanestianu. "Most importantly, Steven and his team have the vision and ability to change the fitness landscape and ultimately improve the lives of hopefully millions. I'm delighted to be on this mission with them."

asensei welcomes a number of new advisors to their board. Dr Chris Frankel who was formerly SVP and Chief Science Officer at TRX and now Head of Performance for BeaverFit USA joins as Head of Performance and Coaching. Peter Barbaresi who most recently sold Yoga Six to Xponential Fitness and continues to advise both boards, joins as both an investor and advisor to lead B2B partnership efforts.

This new round investment fuels asensei's growth as a B2B provider to leading fitness and physical therapy brands. In addition to supporting partners pilot Connected Coaching to their own customers, the team is delivering a roadmap of blueprint solutions that accelerate time to market, while training asensei to understand and coach an ever increasing library of hundreds of exercises and movements in activities including rowing, yoga, pilates, rehabilitation, kettlebells and TRX.

The asensei.ai platform includes:

(app)arel: A technology that adds motion capture to everyday sports apparel.

Coaching kit: SDKs to seamlessly connect (app)arel to apps and equipment

Technique library: A dataset of exercises and sport-specific movements, coaching cues, common faults, progressions and regressions.

Blueprints:Template UX and code for common coaching use-cases that accelerate time to market.

Find out more at www.asensei.ai or email partners@asensei.com .

About asensei: Founded in 2014, asensei is democratizing access to world class instruction by offering the easiest way to add technique coaching to any sport, fitness or physical therapy product. For apparel and equipment providers, connected fitness or brick and mortar facilities, asensei strengthens engagement, locks in loyalty and improves retention by turning solo practice into instructional learning, weaving connected coaching into clothing and showing customers measurable progress along their learning path. The asensei.ai technology platform offers everything a brand needs to bring Connected Coaching to their customers.

asensei: Practice. Perfected.

