ConnecTechAsia and IMDA form Advisory Committee to accelerate the shaping of Asia's infocomm media and technology landscape

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnecTechAsia, Asia's Leading Infocomm Media and Technology event held in APAC's digital and Innovation hub, in collaboration with the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) has formed an Advisory Committee to steer the event for 2020 and beyond.

Co-chaired by Howie Lau, Chief Industry Development Officer, Industry Development Group, IMDA and Chris Kilbee, Executive Director, ASEAN, Informa Markets (organiser of ConnecTechAsia), the committee will provide expert industry insights on how ConnecTechAsia can best serve the needs of the telecoms, media and technology sector in the region. It will also guide how the event will address the rapidly changing digital economy that's driving the future of business, as well as boost Singapore's stature as Asia's leader for digital transformation and innovation.

"Southeast Asia is experiencing rapid growth, and the continued organisation of ConnecTechAsia in Singapore is proof of the country's role in the development of the region's digital economy. The formation of the advisory committee will strengthen the partnership between the public and private sectors, as Singapore seeks to continually improve its infocomm and media industries," said Mr Lau.

"Our aim is to continue to build an event for the industry, by the industry, and the Public-Private sector collaboration between IMDA, ConnecTechAsia and our industry partners from the Advisory Committee, is key to delivering a strong programme that will help develop digital capabilities and drive digital transformation across all enterprise verticals, governments and societies in Singapore and beyond," said Mr Kilbee.

"As we stand at the cusp of Industry 4.0, our partnership with key technology leaders will bring an unparalleled depth of knowledge to build a platform that tackles key issues and the immense changes emerging tech such as 5G, IoT, data analytics and artificial intelligence will bring to our lives," he adds.

Members of the ConnecTechAsia Advisory Committee

Howie Lau , Chief Industry Development Officer, Industry Development Group, IMDA (Co-Chairman)

Chris Kilbee, Executive Director, ASEAN, Informa Markets (Co-Chairman)

Andrew Milroy , APAC Regional Director - Ovum Consulting, Informa Tech

Carsten Boeckmann , Sales Director - Ovum Consulting, Informa Tech

Christophe Cazes , CEO, APAC, Eutelsat

Chung Heng Han , SVP Oracle Systems, APAC & EMEA, Oracle

Dennis Breckenridge , CEO, Elevate Broadcast

Dennis Chia , CFO, StarHub

Francis Choo , Vice President & Chief Country Executive, ASEAN & Hong Kong , Ingram Micro

Jonathan Goh , Vice President, Global Enertprise & Public Sector - ASEAN, Taiwan , Hong Kong and Macau , Nokia

Khor Cheng Kian , Director, Industry Strategy - Communications & Media, Salesforce APAC

Merrick Wang , General Manager, APAC, China Mobile International

Nicholas Ma , CEO, Huawei International

Sanjiv Bhagat , Executive Director Sales Management - ASEAN, AT&T Global Business

Tan Yuh Woei , Senior Director, Southeast Asia , FireEye

To view Advisory Committee profiles, please visit https://www.connectechasia.com/advisory-committee/

For more information on ConnecTechAsia, please visit www.ConnecTechAsia.com.

