SMI 10’306 0.2%  SPI 12’826 0.2%  Dow 28’424 2.1%  DAX 12’568 2.0%  Euro 1.0695 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’216 1.7%  Gold 1’947 2.3%  Dollar 0.9057 -0.7%  Öl 41.0 -0.5% 

+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.ch - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
05.11.2020 19:40:00

Connaught Bar In London Is Named The World's Best Bar, Sponsored By Perrier, As The World's 50 Best Bars List 2020 Is Revealed

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Connaught Bar, London, ranks No.1 in The World's 50 Best Bars 2020 and is also The Best Bar in Europe, sponsored by Perrier
  • The 2020 list features bars from 23 countries, with 11 new entries spread across Australia, Colombia, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Spain, Thailand and UK
  • Drinks sector activist and educator Ashtin Berry is named the Roku Industry Icon
  • Alquímico, Cartagena, clinches Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award
  • Tayēr + Elementary, London, secures Disaronno Highest New Entry Award
  • Coa in Hong Kong takes Nikka Highest Climber Award
  • High Five, Tokyo, is named Heering Legend of The List
  • Kwānt, London, wins the London Essence Best New Opening Award
  • Dante, New York, is The Best Bar in North America, sponsored by Asahi Super Dry
  • Atlas, Singapore, is The Best Bar in Asia, sponsored by Rémy Martin
  • Maybe Sammy, Sydney, is The Best Bar in Australasia, sponsored by Torres Brandy
  • Zuma, Dubai, is The Best Bar in the Middle East and Africa, sponsored by Matusalem
  • Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires, is The Best Bar in South America,sponsored by iichiko Saiten

The list of The World's 50 Best Bars 2020, sponsored by Perrier, was announced in an online awards ceremony on 5th November at 3pm UK time. During extensive consultations with industry figures, the 50 Best organisation received widespread support for releasing a ranking that aims to bind the community even closer together and provide positive news as bars enter the next stage of recovery.

The ranking sees London'sConnaught Barclinch the No.1 spot, The World's Best Bar and The Best Bar in Europe titles, sponsored by Perrier. At No.2, New York'sDante is The Best Bar in North America, sponsored by Asahi Super Dry. Coming in at No.3 is The Clumsies, Athens, while Singapore'sAtlas lands at No.4 as The Best Bar in Asia, sponsored by Rémy Martin.

Other awards announced ahead of the 5th November event included Maybe Sammy, Sydney, winner of Michter's Art of Hospitality Award; Galaxy Bar, Dubai, winner of Campari One To Watch Award; Renato 'Tato' Giovannoni of Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires, winner of Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award and the 51-100 list 2020, presented in association with Mancino Vermouth

For the complete winners' list: www.worlds50bestbars.com/list/1-50

For press materials: www.worlds50bestbars.com/media-centre-registration.html

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1323475/50_Best_Bars_2020_Logo.jpg

 

SOURCE The World's 50 Best Bars 2020

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 63.40
3.12 %
Geberit 565.60
2.54 %
CS Group 9.54
2.21 %
Part Grp Hldg 933.40
2.01 %
Lonza Grp 622.20
1.87 %
Givaudan 3’924.00
-0.03 %
Swisscom 477.60
-0.38 %
Roche Hldg G 320.90
-0.68 %
Novartis 76.51
-0.70 %
Nestle 107.16
-1.20 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:40
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
10:49
Vontobel: derimail - Capped Bonus Zertifikat auf SAP - bis morgen zeichnen
08:08
Pharmawerte beflügeln den SMI
08:05
Weekly-Hits: Gaming-Industrie – Die nächste Generation / Delivery Hero & Zalando – Erfolgreiches E-Commerce-Duo / Rohstoffmonitor – Oktober 2020
04.11.20
Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus! | BX Swiss TV
03.11.20
Will This La Niña"s Impact Be Different?
30.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Julius Bär, Partners Group, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:13
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
mehr
Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics-Aktie -28%: Relief Therapeutics ernennt J. Paul Waymack zum Berater
US-Wahl noch offen: Chancen für Biden stehen gut - Trump zieht vor Gericht - OZSE mit Kritik an Trump
Elon Musk enthüllt: Diesem Tesla-Produkt gehört die Zukunft
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie zündet Turbo: Relief Therapeutics setzt Studie zu COVID-19 Behandlung fort
Roche-, Novartis-, Lonza-Aktien & Co.: Pharmawerte ziehen klar an
US-Wahl im Fokus: Wall Street im Plus -- SMI geht mit deutlichen Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet Sitzung über 12.300er-Marke -- Asiens Märkte schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
US-Wahl weiter offen: SMI letztlich wenig bewegt --US-Börsen deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen bis Handelsschluss kräftig zu
US-Wahl im Fokus: US-Dollar stark gefragt - Euro, Pfund, Yen unter Druck
US-Präsidentschaftswahl noch ohne Ergebnis - Wohl keine Änderung der Mehrheitsverhältnisse im Kongress
Zeit zum Umschichten? Deutsche-Bank-Experte empfiehlt Value-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Wahl weiter offen: SMI letztlich wenig bewegt --US-Börsen deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen bis Handelsschluss kräftig zu
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag kaum verändert. Beim deutschen Leitindex ging es nach oben. An den asiatischen Börsen waren am Donnerstag dicke Pluszeichen zu sehen. Auch an der Wall Street geht es kräftig nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit