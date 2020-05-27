27.05.2020 18:38:00

CONN NOTICE: ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Conn's, Inc. Investors to Contact Firm Before Deadline in Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses; Encourages Investors with ...

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020/PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) between September 3, 2019 and December 9, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Conn's investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Conn's class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1857.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Conn's was experiencing an increase in first payment defaults and 60-plus day delinquencies; (2) as a result, Conn's was reasonably likely to record an increase to its provision for bad debts; (3) Conn's made certain underwriting adjustments, including tightening its standards for new customers and online applicants; (4) as a result, Conn's same-store sales would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Conn's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 14, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1857.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conn-notice-rosen-a-trusted-and-ranked-law-firm-encourages-conns-inc-investors-to-contact-firm-before-deadline-in-class-action-seeking-recovery-of-investor-losses-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100k-to-conta-301066244.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.89
5.38 %
UBS Group 10.42
3.84 %
Swiss Re 67.60
2.11 %
Zurich Insur Gr 307.40
1.86 %
LafargeHolcim 39.28
1.81 %
Alcon 58.60
-2.43 %
Givaudan 3’331.00
-2.63 %
Roche Hldg G 332.10
-3.53 %
Lonza Grp 462.90
-4.71 %
Sika 166.00
-6.66 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:10
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
13:22
UBS KeyInvest Products News - Bis zu 12.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:30
Defensive Werte bremsen den SMI
26.05.20
Webinar - Equity Index Spreads
26.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swiss Life Holding AG, Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG
25.05.20
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:02
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
mehr
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sika-Aktie tiefrot nach Aktienpaket-Verkauf durch Saint-Gobain
Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie mit Ranibizumab die gesteckten Ziele - Aktie gibt dennoch klar nach
Steckt Bitcoin-Gründer Satoshi Nakamoto hinter dem Kryptoeinbruch von vergangener Woche?
SMI schliesst weit im Minus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiatische Indizes verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Aktien von Credit Suisse und UBS dennoch sehr fest: Greenpeace tadelt Schweizer Grossbanken für ihre Klimapolitik
Stadler Rail: RAG Stiftung verkauft rund 5 Millionen Aktien
Starker Franken: SNB ist zu stärkeren Devisenmarkt-Interventionen bereit
Trump droht sozialen Medien wie Twitter mit Schliessung - Twitter- und Facebook-Aktien geben ab
Ypsomed verdient 2019/20 deutlich weniger - letztlich höher
Offensive Swisscom-Konkurrenz: Das ist das Ziel der überraschenden Partnerschaft von Sunrise und Salt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst weit im Minus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiatische Indizes verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Leitindex zeigte sich am Mittwoch im Minus, während der deutsche Markt deutliche Gewinne verbuchen konnte. Der Wall Street-Handel ist sich uneins. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB