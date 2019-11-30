Coniglio Wines Announces the Official Wines of Your Holiday Gatherings

SAINT HELENA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coniglio Wines is proud to introduce to splendid wines to be added to your Holiday Gathering. The wines of Coniglio makes you look smart, while leaving the choice to Red or White. Gather your family and friends and toast with some of the best Napa Valley wines.

These wines have seem audacious Tasting Notes that can be found on the website. Here is a few examples

CONIGLIO 2014 Chardonnay (Sonoma)

LEOLA is from the Latin meaning "lioness and woman of presence." Our Chardonnay is named in honor of my

mother, Leola, whose uniqueness is commemorated in this wine full of complexity, grown in an alluvial

vineyard in Sonoma County.

CONIGLIO 2014 Cabernet Franc (Alexander Valley)

Our 2014 Cabernet Franc was originally purchased as a blending component for our wines, but due to its quality

we decided to bottle the remaining wine on its own.

CONIGLIO 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)

This Cabernet Sauvignon is from a respected and historic District, off the Silverado Trail. The wine has the

structure one expects from mountain vineyards, yet it is approachable and enjoyable now.

"Our wines would provide exquisite choices for any of your meal or gatherings this Holiday Season. As an award winning wine, Coniglio is proud to offer the best growing regions in Napa Valley," mentions Steven Coniglio.

Founded in 2001, Coniglio Wines' vision is to produce hand crafted single vineyard wines that reflect the uniqueness and express the nuances of Cabernet Sauvignon from each mountain district in the Napa Valley.

About Us

Charles Coniglio has wine in his blood, a second generation Italian-American, whose grandfather came to the United States in 1892 from Cerda, Sicily, one of Sicily's finest wine-making areas. Charles' passion for fine wines has been handed down from generations of Italian winemakers. Today, Charles along with his son, Steven, are working together to continue the family tradition of wine-making with Coniglio.

