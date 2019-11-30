|
30.11.2019 04:50:00
Coniglio Wines Announces the Official Wines of Your Holiday Gatherings
SAINT HELENA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coniglio Wines is proud to introduce to splendid wines to be added to your Holiday Gathering. The wines of Coniglio makes you look smart, while leaving the choice to Red or White. Gather your family and friends and toast with some of the best Napa Valley wines.
These wines have seem audacious Tasting Notes that can be found on the website. Here is a few examples
CONIGLIO 2014 Chardonnay (Sonoma)
LEOLA is from the Latin meaning "lioness and woman of presence." Our Chardonnay is named in honor of my
mother, Leola, whose uniqueness is commemorated in this wine full of complexity, grown in an alluvial
vineyard in Sonoma County.
CONIGLIO 2014 Cabernet Franc (Alexander Valley)
Our 2014 Cabernet Franc was originally purchased as a blending component for our wines, but due to its quality
we decided to bottle the remaining wine on its own.
CONIGLIO 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
This Cabernet Sauvignon is from a respected and historic District, off the Silverado Trail. The wine has the
structure one expects from mountain vineyards, yet it is approachable and enjoyable now.
"Our wines would provide exquisite choices for any of your meal or gatherings this Holiday Season. As an award winning wine, Coniglio is proud to offer the best growing regions in Napa Valley," mentions Steven Coniglio.
Founded in 2001, Coniglio Wines' vision is to produce hand crafted single vineyard wines that reflect the uniqueness and express the nuances of Cabernet Sauvignon from each mountain district in the Napa Valley.
About Us
Charles Coniglio has wine in his blood, a second generation Italian-American, whose grandfather came to the United States in 1892 from Cerda, Sicily, one of Sicily's finest wine-making areas. Charles' passion for fine wines has been handed down from generations of Italian winemakers. Today, Charles along with his son, Steven, are working together to continue the family tradition of wine-making with Coniglio.
SOURCE Coniglio Wines
Inside (Anzeige)
|29.11.19
|Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
|29.11.19
|Kapitalmarktausblick: Die Welt im Wandel
|29.11.19
|Goldpreis kämpft weiter um die Marke von 1.450 USD je Feinunze
|29.11.19
|SMI geht die Puste aus
|28.11.19
|SMI pausiert auf Rekordniveau | BX Swiss TV
|28.11.19
|MRBC mit extra Weinachtscoupon
|25.11.19
|Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging die Tendenz vor dem Wochenende leicht abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich zum Schluss wenig verändert. An der Wall Street kam es zu einem ruhigen, verkürzten Handel. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag ab.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}