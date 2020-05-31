Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
31.05.2020 05:14:00

Congratulations to the 2019 CAJ Awards recipients!

OTTAWA, May 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019 CAJ Awards for outstanding investigative journalism.

Logo: CAJ (CNW Group/Canadian Association of Journalists)

This included presenting the McGillivray Award to Craig Silverman of BuzzFeed News, for his multi-part look at how one company successfully used Facebook, and fake news posts, to lure people into subscription-based services that only ended up ripping them off. BuzzFeed's work showed how the company even used Canadian celebrities to bait people in this country, and led to Facebook taking some action and the company itself falling apart.

Earlier in the evening, Silverman's entry had been named the recipient in the Online Media category. The McGillivray Award recognizes the best of the recipients in the CAJ Awards' seven investigative categories.

The Charles Bury President's Award, given under circumstances of exceptional merit to those people or organizations that have made a significant contribution to Canadian journalism, was presented to Jerome Turner, Jesse Winter and Amber Bracken for their dedicated reporting and, in particular, for protecting the public's right to know how events unfolded at Wet'suwet'en.

Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CAJ Awards were presented online this year, with finalists invited to participate in a video conference that was also livestreamed on the CAJ's Facebook page. The event was MC'd by Vicky Mochama.

 The recipients in the OPEN MEDIA category are:

Jean-François Cloutier, Jean-Louis Fortin, Hugo Joncas, Philippe Langlois, Félix Séguin, Andrea Valéria

Manquements éthiques et prêts douteux à la Caisse de dépôt

Le Journal de Montréal – Bureau d'enquête

 

The recipient in the COMMUNITY MEDIA category is:

Katrina Clarke

A Shot in the Dark: New Brunswick school vaccination policies

The Daily Gleaner, Fredericton, N.B.

 

The recipients in the OPEN BROADCAST FEATUREcategory are:

Cullen Crozier, Brittany Guyot, Holly Moore

Broken Circle

APTN Investigates

 

The recipients in the OPEN BROADCAST NEWS category are:

Anton Koschany, Kevin Newman, Kathlene Calahan, Andre Lapalme, Kirk Neff, Brett Mitchell

The Laundromat

CTV – W5

 

The recipients in the COMMUNITY BROADCAST category are:

Ashley Legassic, Kent Simmonds

You're Not Alone — A Deeper Look into Suicide

CFJC, Kamloops, B.C.

 

The recipients in the DATA JOURNALISM AWARD are:

Institute for Investigative Journalism and media partners

Tainted Water

IIJ / Toronto Star / Global News / Le Devoir / Regina Leader-Post / National Observer

 

The recipient in the ONLINE MEDIA category is:

Craig Silverman

Trap King

Buzzfeed News

 

The recipient in the PHOTOJOURNALISM category is:

Darryl Dyck

2019 portfolio (no single link available)

Freelancer / The Canadian Press

 

The recipients in the SCOOP category are:

Steven Chase, Robert Fife, Sean Fine

PMO pressed justice minister to abandon prosecution of SNC-Lavalin

The Globe and Mail

 

The recipients in the DAILY EXCELLENCE category are:

Blair Crawford, Elizabeth Payne, Kelly Egan, Jon Willing, Shaamini Yogaretnam, Taylor Blewett, Joanne Laucius, Wayne Cuddington, Julie Oliver

Westboro Bus Crash

Ottawa Citizen

 

The recipients in the TEXT FEATURE category are:

Angie Landry, Mélanie Picard

Survivre à la 117

Radio-Canada – Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Que.

 

The recipients in the JHR / CAJ AWARD FOR HUMAN RIGHTS REPORTING are:

Emma McIntosh, Mike De Souza

How Alberta kept Fort McKay First Nation in the dark about a toxic cloud from the oilsands

National Observer / Toronto Star

 

The recipient of the JHR / CAJ EMERGING INDIGENOUS JOURNALIST AWARD is:

Jenna Dulewich

Stoney Nakoda portfolio entry

Rocky Mountain Outlook, Canmore, Alta.

 

The recipients in the CWA CANADA / CAJ AWARD FOR LABOUR REPORTING are:

Eli Glasner

'I just broke down crying': Canadian video game creators face gruelling 'crunch' hours

CBC News – The National

 

The recipient in the APTN / CAJ RECONCILIATION AWARD is:

Christopher Curtis

Portfolio entry

Montreal Gazette

 

The recipient in the ENVIRONMENTAL AND CLIMATE CHANGE category

Marco Chown Oved

Undeniable: Life and Death Under the Dome

Toronto Star

 

The recipients in the STUDENT AWARD OF EXCELLENCEare:

Sarah Chew, Katie Swyers, Martha Currie, Stephanie Liu

Trafficked

RSJ Doc / Ryerson University

Consistent with information in the entry package instructions, judges had the discretion to name between one and five finalists in each award category. There were a total 343 entries for the 2019 awards program.

The CAJ congratulates all the recipients and finalists and thanks all those who submitted entries for consideration. Many judges once again noted the excellent quality and breadth of work contained within the pieces submitted into the program.

Journalists continue to produce striking, important, and meaningful work that educates, informs, exposes, uncovers, affects change, and makes our communities better places to live. The CAJ is proud to play a role in recognizing the best of this work on an annual basis.

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with about 700 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

www.caj.ca | www.facebook.com/CdnAssocJournalists | www.twitter.com/CAJ

SOURCE Canadian Association of Journalists

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.80
1.42 %
Alcon 61.88
1.38 %
Nestle 103.86
0.99 %
Givaudan 3’447.00
0.50 %
SGS 2’255.00
0.31 %
ABB 18.89
-2.05 %
Adecco Group 45.62
-2.25 %
Roche Hldg G 332.70
-2.51 %
Swiss Re 65.12
-3.10 %
CS Group 8.77
-3.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Europe"s Calm FX, Bond Markets Masking Anxiety?
29.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
29.05.20
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
29.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu 2009? - Morgan Stanley hält neuen Mega-Bullenmarkt für möglich
Absage an Trump: Merkel will nicht zum G7-Gipfel in die USA fliegen
Mai 2020: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Kurssprung bei Aurora Cannabis-Aktie stimmt Analysten skeptisch
KW 22: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Nach dem Corona-Crash: Welche SMI-Aktien sind die Gewinner - welche die Verlierer
Gute Aussichten für Bitcoin und Co.: Experte sieht "Kryptofrühling"
Dash-Nutzer dürfen sich über mehr Infos freuen: Kooperation mit IntoTheBlock
Roche und Gilead starten Studie zur Behandlung von Covid-19-Lungenentzündungen - Roche-Aktie freundlich
Novartis produziert Coronavirus-Impfstoff von Mass General Brigham - Aktie im Aufwind

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB