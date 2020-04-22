+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
22.04.2020 20:09:00

Congestion Pricing Suspended at Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the steep drop in vehicle traffic across the Bay Area's seven state-owned toll bridges due to state and local shelter-in-place mandates during the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency, the Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) today voted to suspend weekday congestion pricing — also known as time-of-day pricing — at the Bay Bridge toll plaza. Effective at midnight tonight, tolls for regular two-axle vehicles on each of the state-owned toll bridges will be standardized at $6 on all days and at all times.

BATA Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bay Area Toll Authority)

Congestion pricing originally was implemented at the Bay Bridge in 2010. Currently, weekday Bay Bridge tolls are set at $5 from midnight to 5 a.m., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 7 p.m. to midnight; and rise to $7 during the traditional peak hours of 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The current $6 toll rate at the Bay Bridge on Saturdays and Sundays will remain unchanged, as will the $3 toll rate for three-person carpools and qualifying clean-air vehicles.

The volume of weekday traffic across the Bay Bridge and the six other state-owned toll bridges has fallen about 50 percent below 2019 levels since the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order went into effect on March 17, while weekend traffic has stabilized at about 65 percent below last year's levels.

Caltrans and BATA encourage all toll bridge customers who do not already have FasTrak accounts to open accounts online at www.bayareafastrak.org or by phone at 1-877-229-8655 (BAY-TOLL). Customers who may be leaving their homes to buy food or medicine at a Costco or Walgreens store may obtain a FasTrak toll tag at these stores and then activate their new accounts online. A map of retail locations at which FasTrak toll tags are available may be found at https://www.bayareafastrak.org/en/howitworks/retailmap.html.

BATA administers all toll revenues from the region's seven state-owned toll bridges. In addition to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, these include the Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael and San Mateo-Hayward bridges. Caltrans owns and operates the state highway system, including the seven Bay Area toll bridges.

Caltrans (PRNewsfoto/Caltrans,Bay Area Toll Authority)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/congestion-pricing-suspended-at-bay-bridge-301045532.html

SOURCE Bay Area Toll Authority

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 344.65
2.67 %
Geberit 406.80
2.37 %
Alcon 50.82
2.15 %
Swisscom 519.20
1.56 %
Nestle 106.20
1.43 %
SGS 2’205.00
-1.34 %
The Swatch Grp 185.80
-1.38 %
CieFinRichemont 52.66
-1.39 %
Swiss Re 68.36
-2.84 %
Adecco Group 38.53
-6.77 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:41
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
11:26
Vontobel: Apple: Der heimliche Gewinner des letzten Monats?
08:12
SMI schielt wieder nach unten
21.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
20.04.20
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.04.20
Die „Big Eight“ und die Abhängigkeit ihrer Währungen von Rohstoffpreisen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
mehr
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie leicht im Plus: US-Zulassung für Testverfahren zur Krebserkennung
Analyst: Der Goldpreis dürfte noch in diesem Jahr auf ein neues Rekordhoch steigen
US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI und DAX zum Handelsende von starken Verlusten geprägt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
Shell, BP, Eni & Co.: Anleger meiden Öl- und Energieaktien nach Preissturz
Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie legt zu
Credit Suisse-Aktie klar im Minus: Ethos lehnt CS-Vergütungen ab und stellt sich gegen Wiederwahl von VRP Rohner
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche kann auch während Corona weiter wachsen
BioNTech-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: OK für erste deutsche klinische Corona-Impfstoff-Prüfung
Coca-Cola-Aktie verliert: Gewinnplus trotz Corona-Auswirkungen
SNB dürfte im ersten Quartal Verlust von rund 30 Milliarden Franken ausweisen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street verbucht Gewinne -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt erholte sich am Mittwoch und mit dem deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es noch deutlicher aufwärts. Auch die Wall Street zeigt nach dem Kursdebakel am Vortag nun grüne Vorzeichen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost gab es am Mittwoch jedoch keine gemeinsame Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB