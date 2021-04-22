 Conference Call Advisory - iA Financial Group Announces Date of 2021 First Quarter Results and Annual Meeting | 22.04.21 | finanzen.ch
Conference Call Advisory - iA Financial Group Announces Date of 2021 First Quarter Results and Annual Meeting

QUEBEC CITY, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - iA Financial Group (Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.) (TSX: IAG) will disclose its earnings results for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Management will discuss the results during a conference call to be held at 11:30 am (ET), followed by the Company's Annual Meeting at 2:00 pm, which will be held virtually.

First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results
The conference call will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The conference call can be accessed by calling 416-641-6712 or 1-800-768-8804 (toll-free within North America). Please note that the question and answer period following will be reserved for financial analysts.

A webcast of the conference call (in listen-only mode) will be available on the iA Financial Group website at ia.ca.

A replay of the conference call will be available for a one-week period starting at 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 6, 2021, until midnight on May 13, 2021. To listen to the replay, call 1–800–558–5253 (toll–free) and enter access code 21992299.

A transcript of the conference call will be posted the week following the conference call on the Company's website at ia.ca, under About iA, in the Investor Relations/Financial Reports section.

All documents related to iA Financial Group's first quarter earnings results will be published on the Company's website at ia.ca, under About iA, in the Investor Relations/Financial Reports section, at around 9:00 am (ET) on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Annual Meeting
The iA Financial Group Annual Meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 2:00 pm (ET). An audio webcast of the Annual Meeting will be available on the Company's website at ia.ca under About iA, in the Investor Relations/Events and Presentations section.

About iA Financial Group
iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

