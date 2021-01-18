SMI 10’876 0.0%  SPI 13’520 0.2%  Dow 30’814 -0.6%  DAX 13’838 0.4%  Euro 1.0757 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’601 0.1%  Gold 1’838 0.6%  Bitcoin 32’114 0.9%  Dollar 0.8907 0.0%  Öl 54.8 -0.3% 
18.01.2021 17:14:00

Conext.me Partners with Western Technical College to Improve Educational Experience

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, cloud-based Ed-tech software company, Conext.me, added Western Technical College to its growing list of college clients. Western Tech is the latest school to utilize the communication, e-sign and workflow platform-as-a-service solution for supporting students during COVID-19. Conext's bi-direction text based communications, e-signatures and no download video chat enables Western Tech's faculty and staff to continue educating their students regardless of their physical location.

Conext provides workforce efficiency software built specifically for the career, traditional and community college spaces. Conext's software enables Western Tech's employees to complete front and back office tasks regardless of their physical location. Conext offers smart AI enhanced work-flows that reduce repetitive tasks, gently nudge students to complete tasks and store completed documents within its software or automatically uploading into a schools SIS.

"Western Tech is an amazing school with leadership fully committed to providing students with the tools they need to succeed. We are so excited to help them deliver their online, hybrid, and campus based education programs. Most importantly, our software will help them find new jobs when they graduate," stated Mike O'Brien, CEO of Conext.me

Conext enables Western Tech's career services teams to manage job postings from employers, create job alerts from millions jobs imported every day and create resumes and visually stunning career websites for their students and graduates.

"We make a promise to every student. Conext helps us fulfill that promise regardless of where the student is physically. Conext enables us to communicate with students virtually via text, email, and video.  We can continue delivering our programs to students online, as a online-offline hybrid, or on our campuses," stated Brad Kuykendall, CEO of Western Technical College.  

Western Technical College is a fourth-generation, locally-owned college, proudly serving the El Paso community since 1970 with two campuses. Wester Technical offers both trade and allied medical programs that support the local region and beyond. Western Technical was recently honored with the Best of El Paso Award for 2020.

About Conext.me

Started in 2018 Conext.me is a platform-as-a-service software company built for the career and community college space. Its platform is designed to manage the workflows of your college's Admissions, Financial Aid, Student Accounts, Default Management, Career Services, Student Services, and Registrar teams. Conext eliminates most 3rd party communication, background check, e-signature, payment & alumni management software while integrating with most of the popular student information systems.

From creating AI Chatbots to managing intern/extern timesheets, Career Conext is built to automate many tedious, low-value, error-prone tasks.

Contact:
Mike O'Brien
+1 858 869 1663
289374@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conextme-partners-with-western-technical-college-to-improve-educational-experience-301210153.html

SOURCE Conext.me

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 85.66
4.08 %
The Swatch Grp 255.50
2.61 %
Alcon 63.50
1.86 %
Nestle 101.48
0.59 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’051.00
0.38 %
ABB 26.08
-0.61 %
UBS Group 13.38
-0.63 %
Lonza Grp 583.40
-0.68 %
Novartis 84.71
-0.69 %
Roche Hldg G 314.15
-0.79 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:19
Machtwechsel
11:08
Vontobel: derimail - Megatrend Cloud Computing - hier passende Produkte finden
11:00
Market Cross-Currents in 2021
09:39
SMI erneut gegen den Trend fester
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
14.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Baidu Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
14.01.21
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:38
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
15.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schwellenländer
14.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Private Assets
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Europa-Chef von Moderna: Die Schweiz liegt in der Spitzengruppe
Corona-Folgen: So viel nimmt Warren Buffett 2020 mit Dividenden ein
Martin Luther King Day: SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht
Credit Suisse-Tesla-Skeptiker hält Teslas Batterien für überlegen
Wells Fargo-Experte: Diese Halbleiter-Werte könnten 2021 interessant werden
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Rückschlag für Krypto-Bär Buffett: Bitcoin steckt Berkshire Hathaway in die Tasche
GAM-Aktie verliert: GAM rechnet 2020 mit einem hohen Verlust
Forbo-Aktie klettert hoch: Forbo verkauft trotz Jahresendspurt 2020 klar weniger
BKW-Aktie stärker: BKW übernimmt deutsche Ingenieurgesellschaft R&P Ruffert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Martin Luther King Day: SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Montag ohne große Ausschläge. Der DAX notiert zum Wochenstart ebenfalls kaum verändert. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag mehrheitlich positive Vorzeichen aus. Feiertagsbegingt findet am Montag kein Handel an den US-Börsen statt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit