06.08.2020 14:45:00

Conduent Transportation Completes Implementation of First Phase of Next-Generation Fare Collection System in Flanders

GUILHERAND-GRANGES, France and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- Conduent Transportation, a unit of business process services and solutions company Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced that the first phase of its next-generation fare collection system has been implemented and is now fully operational across the De Lijn public transportation network in the Flanders region of Belgium. The De Lijn network serves a population of approximately 6.5 million Flemish residents.

Conduent Transportation enable contactless payment (cEMV) on board De Lijn vehicles (PRNewsfoto/Conduent Transportation)

"Conduent's new system has enabled De Lijn to become the first in Belgium to launch contactless payment on public transport and offer our customers a new, convenient and hygienic payment option," said Roger Kesteloot, Director-General at De Lijn.

This first phase of the implementation, which was completed in about a year, enables the use of contactless bank cards based on the cEMV (contactless Europay, MasterCard and Visa) mass transit transaction model 2 on trams and trambuses. Buses will follow at a later date. The system will deploy up to 10,000 terminals on buses and trams across Flanders. The Flanders region will be the largest region in Europe with a fare collection system supporting contactless payment on buses and trams.

"Leveraging Conduent's expertise and technology, we were able to quickly implement an innovative solution at scale for the Flanders public transportation system," said Mark Brewer, President, Global Public Sector Solutions at Conduent. "In light of COVID-19 and health concerns, contactless fare collection systems have become a beneficial tool transportation operators can use to help maintain a safe environment for their passengers."

Conduent is deploying its advanced, digitally powered ATLAS® Ops fare collection system. In the second phase of the project, Conduent and De Lijn will focus on adding account based ticketing (ABT) to the solution. With ABT, the ticket is not stored on a device or other media, such as a smartphone or smart card, but in the cloud. ABT enables a range of devices or media to be linked via the cloud to the passenger's account in the back office.

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based transportation solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning road usage charging, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalised services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in 27 countries.

About Conduent 

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It's why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward. 

Conduent's differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent's solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Media Contacts:
Robert Corbishley, Conduent, +44 (0)7703 516569, robert.corbishley@conduent.com
Neil Franz, Conduent, +1-301-820-4324, neil.franz@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Alan Katz, Conduent, +1-973-526-7173, alan.katz@conduent.com 
Rebecca Koar, Conduent, +1-862-308-7105, rebecca.koar@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1218725/Conduent_Transportation_cEMV.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conduent-transportation-completes-implementation-of-first-phase-of-next-generation-fare-collection-system-in-flanders-301107629.html

SOURCE Conduent Transportation

